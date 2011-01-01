AFTER A FUMBLE caused by Logan Capers, Ryan Mao picks the ball up to gain some yards for the Bulldogs during their win Friday night against Rosebud-Lott… to Topple Rose-Bud Lott Cougars 21-19 The Wortham Bulldogs built a two game winning streak over the Rosebud-Lott with a 21-19 win on the road Friday night.

The previous meeting was a 20-0 win back in 1963 over the then Lott Cougars. The Bulldogs prevailed fifty years later by building a 21-6 lead and holding off a late Cougar charge.

The Bulldogs had one of their better nights on both sides of the ball. The Wortham defense recovered three fumbles and had an interception and two quarterback sacks late in the game. The offense hit a couple of big plays and sealed the game with the victory formation.

Rosebud-Lott controlled the tempo throughout the first quarter. The Cougar offense ran 19 plays but the Wortham offense put the first points on the board. Rosebud-Lott turned the ball over on downs and took over at their own 20-yard line. Logan Capers caught a 21-yard pass for a first down and on fourth down at their own 45, quarterback Zach Jones tossed a short pass to Cole Shivers for the 55-yard score. Stephon Ester ran in the conversion for the early 8-0 lead.

The Cougars fumbled twice in the second quarter and Wortham was able to convert one of the turnovers into points. Francisco Garcia ended a drive near midfield and the Bulldogs took over. Jones scrambled 11 yards on a fourth down play and Estor ended the drive with a burst downfield and a 31-yard touchdown. The pass for two failed and the Bulldogs held a 14-0 lead.

Jaylon McKinney put the Cougars on the board with a 60 yard run and the Bulldog lead was cut to 14-6.

Wortham answered one drive later. Shivers had a 21-yard kickoff return and Ester took the first down play and rushed 42 yards to the Cougar ten-yard line. Jones finished the drive with a five yard run for the touchdown. Garcia added the point after for a 21-6 halftime lead.

The Cougars took advantage of a Wortham fumble and nine plays later, Ethan Easley bulled his way in on the one-yard touchdown. He also added the two-point conversion and the lead was cut to 21-12 with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Rosebud-Lott had their first possession of the final quarter turned away by the Bulldog defense. The Wortham offense had a 28-yard pass completed to Cole Shivers and on fourth down inside the Cougar 30, Jones was picked off by Josh Jackson and he raced 76 yards for the score. The extra point was good and the lead was sliced to 21-19.

Wortham went three and out and were forced to punt. Rosebud-Lott took over at their own 17 and picked up a first down at the 45 with a Johnson six-yard run. Capers had a big sack for a 13-yard loss and the Cougar offense was backed into a fourth down situation. Jayce Black took down the quarterback to seal the victory.

The Wortham Bulldogs will stay on the road and battle their most fierce rival. They will travel to Dawson to battle the Bulldogs. Wortham has won the last four meetings and Ed Mitchell Field will be the site of the 2016 meeting. Game time is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

(Photos by Jennifer Lansford)