Old, New and Unique Vehicles on Display during the 19th Annual Show of Wheels in Downtown Fairfield, Texas… The 19th Annual Fairfield Show of Wheels had another great turnout, in spite of the rain. Seventy-four entries lined the perimeter of the Freestone County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2016.

Vehicles of many makes and models vied for the top prize in each category, as well as the ultimate prize of Best in Show. 2016 Specialty Winners

(Each winner took home a Show of Wheels plaque) --Best of Show ($500): Carroll Estes, 1932 Ford Bus

--People’s Choice ($150): Gilbert Tijeria, 1971 C-10 Pickup

--Club Participation ($150): Huntsville Cruisers

--Most Unusual ($150): John Gordon Small, State Fair Gondola

--Best Engine: Andy Bonner, 1923 T Bucket

--Best Paint: Mike Dartez, 1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero --Best Interior: Johnny Garrett, 1957 Chevy --Best Ford Motor Co. Entry: Mike Dartez, 1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero --Best General Motors Entry: Gary Smith, 1961 Chevy Impala --Best Mopar Entry: Paul Hill, 1973 Plymouth Cuda --Mayor’s Choice: Mike Dartez, 1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero --Sheriff’s Choice: Carol Embry & Bill Green, 1929 Ford Roadster --Fire Chief’s Choice: Jacob Chavers, 1985 Mazda RX-7GSL --Police Chief’s Choice: Jimmy Ford, 1961 Ford Van 2016 Class Winners (Each winner scored an awesome trophy) --Original Car 1950 to 1959: 1st - Ronnie Emberton, 1957 Ford --Original Car 1960 to 1969: 1st - Wayne Stark, 1968 Pontiac Bonneville --Original Car 1970 to 1979: 1st - Ray Thomas, 1971 Chevelle Malibu; 2nd - Shellie Greer, 1970 Torino GT --Original Car 1980 to 1999: 1st - Val Fulcher, 1985 Cadillac; 2nd - Val Fulcher, 1984 Cadillac --Original Car 2000 to Present: 1st - DaBra & Carl Johnson, 2011 Chevy Camaro --Custom/Modified Car 1950 to 1959: 1st - Tom Pegoda, 1950 Ford Coupe --Custom/Modified Car 1960 to 1969: 1st - Gary Smith, 1961 Chevy Impala; 2nd - Mark Chavers, 1969 Roadrunner --Original Truck Pre 1950: 1st - Larry Clark, 1923 Ford Truck; 2nd - Chuck Siems, 1939 PT-81 Pickup --Original Truck 1965 to 1979: 1st - John Gordon Small, 1969 Ford F-100; 2nd - Jerry Shoemaker, 1965 Ford Econoline --Custom/Modified Truck 1950 to 1964: 1st - Mike Dartez, 1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero; 2nd - Curtis Howard, 1956 Ford Truck --Custom/Modified Truck 1965 to 1979: 1st - Gilbert Tijerina, 1971 C-10 Pickup --Custom/Modified Truck 1980 to 1994: 1st - Garrett Johnson, 1984 Chevy El Camino --Custom/Modified Truck 1995 to Present: 1st - Michael Bermudez, 2013 GMC; 2nd - Marlon Cockerell, 2012 Jeep --Tri-five Chevrolet 1955 to 1957 Original: 1st - Seab Pressword, 1957 Chevy Belair; 2nd - David Gray, 1955 Chevy Belair --Tri-five Chevrolet 1955 to 1957 Modified: 1st - Frank Phillips, 1957 Chevy Belair; 2nd - Johnny Garrett, 1957 Chevy --Corvette 1984 to Present: 1st - Johnny Minze, 1998 Chevy Corvette --Pony Cars 1964 to 1986 Original: 1st - Karen Shoemaker, 1966 Ford Mustang; 2nd - Jimmy Self, 1967 Chevy Camaro --Pony Cars 1987 to Present Original: 1st - Jerry Shoemaker, 2015 Roush Mustang; 2nd - Richard Williams, 2011 Dodge Challenger --Pony Cars 1987 to Present Modified: 1st - Johnny & Cameron Cockerell and Avi Hughes, 2007 Ford GT 500; 2nd - Kaleb Shoemaker, 2001 Cobra --Street Rod Truck: 1st - Bill Green, 1924 Ford Model T Roadster; 2nd - Kenneth Belt, 1950 Pickup --Street Rod Car: 1st - Gloria & Harvey Hoffman, 1948 Plymouth; 2nd - Dee & Gene Hoffman, 1939 Mercury Coupe --Street Rod Open Top T-Buckets & Roadsters: 1st - Andy Bonner, 1923 T-Bucket --Motorcycle American Stock: 1st - Richard Cain, 2011 Harley Iron; 2nd - Jay Cain, 2016 Harley Street Glide --Motorcycle American Custom: 1st - Richard Cain, 2007 Harley Street Glide; 2nd - Jimmy Ford, 2005 Harley Custom Softail --Motorcycle Metric: 1st - Mike Schwartz, 2008 Honda Goldwing; 2nd - Landis Bayless, 1994 Honda Goldwing --Competition/Race Car: 1st - James Tijerina, 1986 S-10 Chevy Pickup --Import: 1st - Roger Freeman, 1982 380 SL Mercedes; 2nd - Jon Ferguson, 1972 Beetle --Most Unique: 1st - Josh Cheek, 1957 International See all our pictures of this event on The "Times" online Photo Gallery. (click “Photos” at the top of the page and follow the link). (Photos by Megan Hempel and Nicole Schaefer)