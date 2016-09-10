As the sun set on a cool evening, the rollicking blues of One Less Monkey permeated the streets of downtown with the opening of the annual Wortham Blues Fest on Saturday night, September 10, 2016.



Festival goers were quick to hit the dance floor, with all ages represented.

“I’m glad they brought it back to downtown,” said one fan, referring to the venue change several years ago.

“This is great for our hometown,” said another local blues fan.

Main Street was full, with lawn chairs taking up more than half the block. Youngsters made use of an open space in the back with an impromptu game of soccer ball catch.

Teenagers claimed one corner, visiting and laughing with friends. Barbecue lovers gathered at the other corner, waiting in line for some good eats.

Rounding out the line-up this year were the guitar prowess of Mike Morgan and the Crawl, with the experienced bluesman, Bobby Mercy Oliver & the Jam City Revue Band, finishing up the night.

Another great event for the record books.

The 2016 Wortham Blues Fest was sponsored in part by General Dynamics, Luminant, Texas Westmoreland Coal Co., Calame Consulting, LLC; J.R. Sessions III, Carr Electric, Farmers State Bank, Mexia Pest Control, Wright Climate Heating & Air Conditioning, Citizens State Bank, Flatt Stationers Inc., Wortham Antique Mall, Bi-Stone Building Supply, Wat’s BBQ, Mrs. J’s Jazzy Jewels & Snazzy Stuff, Incommons Bank, One Hair Place, Brick Street Parlor, Hogan’s Insulation, Hometown Realty Mexia, City of Wortham, City of Wortham Public Works, City of Wortham Police Department & Reserves, Freestone County Adult Probation Department, and Dollar General of Wortham.



(Photos by Karen Leidy)