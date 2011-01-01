Community National Bank & Trust of Fairfield visited by Chamber of Commerce’s Surprise Patrol… Congrats to Community National Bank & Trust, named the Surprise Patrol Business of the Week by Fairfield Chamber of Commerce for “your big heart and love of our community.” On hand for the “welcome” mat exchange are Gayle Dean, Diana Duke, Muriel Morton, Shari Dickens, Cheri Wilson, Stacey McCeig, Gena Robinson, Jason Hullum, Teresa Duke, Gene Chavers, Margie Robinson, Chamber Chair - Josh Bayless, Lisa Schick and Landis Bayless. (Photo by Chamber Director - Brenda Pate)