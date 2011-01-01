Wortham Bulldogs put up a good fight against Granger Lions… The big three, Jayce Black, Cole Shivers and Dalton Sandlin (60), on the tackle to keep Granger’s, Justin Perez, from getting a 1st down. (Photo by Jennifer Lansford) The Granger Lions scored 30 points in the second quarter and took a 37-13 halftime lead to roll to a 43-20 win in the non-district finale for both teams.

Wortham came into the game with a 3-1 record. They were at that point for the first time since 2000 but faced a tough Granger squad at home.

Granger took the opening kickoff and marched 61 yards in 11 plays for the first score of the game. On fourth and goal from the seven, senior quarterback Wyatt Messex hit Matthew Cruz for the touchdown and the early 7-0 lead with 7:33 remaining in the opening quarter.

Wortham gave the ball back immediately when the Granger defense knocked the ball loose from Stephon Ester. The Wortham defense held the Lions out of the end zone. On the first possession of the second quarter, Messex broke away on a 48 yard run and the two-point conversion extended the lead to 15-0.

The Bulldogs took the next drive to the finish line. Starting at their own 39-yard line, the Bulldogs marched for 13 plays and quarterback Zach Jones hit Jayce Black for the eight-yard touchdown. The score cut the lead to 15-6.

Granger took only four plays to answer that score. Cruz caught a pass for 17 yards and then he hit AB Reyna for the 42-yard score. The lead swelled to 23-6.

Wortham began the offensive drive to get back in the game but Jones’ pass went into the arms of Cruz and he raced 51 yards for the touchdown and the 30-6 lead.

The Bulldogs started the next drive at the 34-yard line and Ester had a seven-yard run. Jones passed to Black for a 43-yard play down to the Lion two-yard line. He hit Black for the second touchdown of the game and cut the lead to 30-13.

Granger would answer with one second left in the half on another long pass to Cruz. Messex was forced out of the pocket and he hit Cruz on the run for the 46-yard score and the 37-13 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs took the second half kickoff and took to the air to move down the field. Three completions to Black moved the offense down inside the ten. Jones hit Logan Capers to the five and the drive stalled there and Wortham turned the ball over on downs.

On the next play, Reyna took the direct snap and outran the Bulldog offense for a 95 yard highlight reel run for the 43-13 lead.

The Bulldogs marched 80 yards for the final score of the game. Jones converted a third down with a clutch throw to Black and then a 43 yard pass to the nine yard line. Jones took the final nine on his legs with the touchdown run and Francisco Garcia added the point after for the 43-20 final.

Jayce Black had a big night with 12 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Capers added six catches for 27 yards. Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 252 yards and both touchdowns.

Messex tossed three touchdown passes on the night in the win.

The Wortham Bulldogs will take the week off and on October 7 will open district play on the road against the Timpson Bears. This will be the first meeting between the two schools and Worthamis happy to be on the road since they are a perfect 3-0 on the road.

Scott Batts reporting.