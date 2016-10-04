Freestone County Communities participate in National Night Out October 4, 2016… FAIRFIELD The Fairfield Police Association presents its first National Night Out in conjunction with the Fairfield Police Department, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, the City of Fairfield, Fairfield Fire Department, Fairfield EMS, and all other Freestone County Emergency Services.

The event will be held October 4, 2016, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot and grassy area at the corner of Mount Street and Bradley Street by the First Baptist Church of Fairfield.

This even provides an opportunity for neighbors in Freestone County to join 38 million people in over 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide in an evening of community camaraderie, fun, and building a partnership to make our community better. All residents of Freestone County are invited.

Emergency personnel from across the county will be on site; and there will be fun and games, face painting, giveaway items, hotdogs, hamburgers, drinks, and more. TEAGUE Get ready for a night of fun with friends and neighbors as the City of Teague and the Teague Police Department host National Night Out Tuesday, October 4th. From 6 – 9 p.m. the City Park will come alive with food, games, and more! There will be bounce houses for the kids, karaoke, and visits from local emergency responders. Make plans to be part of the 33rd Annual National Night Out as Teague joins the 16,000 participating communities nationwide.