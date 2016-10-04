|Tuesday, October 4th is National Night Out in Freestone County
|Written by Submitted
Freestone County Communities participate in National Night Out October 4, 2016…
FAIRFIELD
The Fairfield Police Association presents its first National Night Out in conjunction with the Fairfield Police Department, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, the City of Fairfield, Fairfield Fire Department, Fairfield EMS, and all other Freestone County Emergency Services.
TEAGUE
Get ready for a night of fun with friends and neighbors as the City of Teague and the Teague Police Department host National Night Out Tuesday, October 4th.
From 6 – 9 p.m. the City Park will come alive with food, games, and more! There will be bounce houses for the kids, karaoke, and visits from local emergency responders.
Make plans to be part of the 33rd Annual National Night Out as Teague joins the 16,000 participating communities nationwide.
