All ages enjoyed the fun of this year’s Fall Arts Fest, hosted by Trinity Star Arts Council (TSAC) in downtown Fairfield, Texas on Saturday, October 1, 2016.

Teens mark the beginning of this year’s Fall Arts Fest with the releasing of colorful balloons.

Children of all ages waited in line for their chance to chat with “Hank the Cowdog” author, John R. Erickson. The popular children’s author also took to the stage with his banjo, sharing songs and stories with the crowd.

Local musicians, Tin Top Road Bluegrass Band, one of several musical acts to entertain event goers that day.

The picturesque Pumpkin House, created by the City of Fairfield, served as the backdrop for several pictures.

The acrobatic dancing of the Aggie Wranglers wowed the crowd. Their brand of jitterbug was conducted with Texas flair, and was a favorite of the festival.

This well attended event put a smile on everyone’s face. Great job by all!

(Photos by Karen Leidy)