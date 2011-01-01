“All the scarecrows were amazing,” says Brenda Pate, Executive Director of Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.



Just in time for last weekend’s TSAC Fall Art Fest, the first-time Scarecrow Decorating contest produced 14 entries, installed at various light posts surrounding the Freestone County courthouse square.



Winning entries included a big, bad wolf scarecrow, a child-like scarecrow in a rocking chair, and a vintage scarecrow with a tin face.



Winners are as follows:



Children’s Division



1st Place – Calvary Baptist GMA’s



2nd Place – Butler Cottage



Adult Division



1st Place – Earlene Robertson (pictured at top)



2nd Place – Calvary Baptist Student Ministries





3rd Place – Janis Glass



Business Division





1st Place – Dry Gulch Mercantile

2nd Place – Brenda’s Closet

3rd Place – Freestone County Museum



The Trinity Star Arts Council (TSAC), along with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, City of Fairfield and Freestone County sends a “thank you” to all who participated in decorating for Fall.



The Chamber plans to do this again. “We hope each year it will continue to grow and be a grand competition amongst friends,” says Brenda.

Armadillo Emporium

Farmers State Bank

In Thee Beginning

Navarro College

Wells Fargo

Freestone County Times