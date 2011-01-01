Fall Contest Winners Announced by Fairfield Chamber of Commerce PDF  ICON_SEP Print ICON_SEP  E-mail
Written by Karen Leidy   
DATE_FORMAT_LC2
banner_scarecrow_contest_2016 Scarecrows have taken over the Freestone County courthouse square in downtown Fairfield, including this 1st Place winner by Earlene Robertson. …

  

 

 

 

“All the scarecrows were amazing,” says Brenda Pate, Executive Director of Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.


Just in time for last weekend’s TSAC Fall Art Fest, the first-time Scarecrow Decorating contest produced 14 entries, installed at various light posts surrounding the Freestone County courthouse square.


Winning entries included a big, bad wolf scarecrow, a child-like scarecrow in a rocking chair, and a vintage scarecrow with a tin face.


Winners are as follows:


Children’s Division

 scarecrow_contest_2016_1st_children


1st Place – Calvary Baptist GMA’s

scarecrow_contest_2016_butler_cottage


2nd Place – Butler Cottage


Adult Division

 
1st Place – Earlene Robertson (pictured at top)

scarecrow_contest_2016_calvary_baptist


2nd Place – Calvary Baptist Student Ministries


scarecrow_contest_2016_janis_glass

3rd Place – Janis Glass


Business Division


scarecrow_contest_2016_1st_business

1st Place – Dry Gulch Mercantile

scarecrow_contest_2016_people_choice

2nd Place – Brenda’s Closet

scarecrow_contest_2016_freestone_museum

3rd Place – Freestone County Museum


The Trinity Star Arts Council (TSAC), along with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, City of Fairfield and Freestone County sends a “thank you” to all who participated in decorating for Fall.


The Chamber plans to do this again.  “We hope each year it will continue to grow and be a grand competition amongst friends,” says Brenda.

scarecrow_contest_2016_armadillo_emporium

Armadillo Emporium

scarecrow_contest_2016_farmers_bank

Farmers State Bank

scarecrow_contest_2016_in_the_beginning

In Thee Beginning

scarecrow_contest_2016_navarro_college

Navarro College

scarecrow_contest_2016_wells_fargo

Wells Fargo

scarecrow_contest_2016_fct

Freestone County Times
 