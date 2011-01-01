|
Scarecrows have taken over the Freestone County courthouse square in downtown Fairfield, including this 1st Place winner by Earlene Robertson. …
“All the scarecrows were amazing,” says Brenda Pate, Executive Director of Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.
Just in time for last weekend’s TSAC Fall Art Fest, the first-time Scarecrow Decorating contest produced 14 entries, installed at various light posts surrounding the Freestone County courthouse square.
Winning entries included a big, bad wolf scarecrow, a child-like scarecrow in a rocking chair, and a vintage scarecrow with a tin face.
Winners are as follows:
Children’s Division
1st Place – Calvary Baptist GMA’s
2nd Place – Butler Cottage
Adult Division
1st Place – Earlene Robertson (pictured at top)
2nd Place – Calvary Baptist Student Ministries
3rd Place – Janis Glass
Business Division
1st Place – Dry Gulch Mercantile
2nd Place – Brenda’s Closet
3rd Place – Freestone County Museum
The Trinity Star Arts Council (TSAC), along with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, City of Fairfield and Freestone County sends a “thank you” to all who participated in decorating for Fall.
The Chamber plans to do this again. “We hope each year it will continue to grow and be a grand competition amongst friends,” says Brenda.
Armadillo Emporium
Farmers State Bank
In Thee Beginning
Navarro College
Wells Fargo
Freestone County Times