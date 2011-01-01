Teague Lions hold their own agaibst Elkhart Elks… An awesome TD catch executed by #13 Tyrese Heard during Friday’s game against Elkhart. The Teague Lions used two touchdowns in the final quarter to separate themselves from Elkhart and win 27-0 to remain unbeaten in the district 9-3A Division I race.

Teague dominated the line of scrimmage all night and contained their best player, DJ Williams, who touched the ball over 30 times in the game.

Both teams had two possessions in the first quarter and they ended in a punt and three misses on fourth down.

The Lions were able to put points on the board early in the second quarter. Antonio Heard went around the end on a quarterback keeper and broke several tackles on his way to the end zone. Ismael Diaz added the extra point and Teague took a 7-0 lead.

The last three minutes of the first half were probably some that both teams would want to give back. With 2:43 remaining, Heard was picked off by CJ Whitaker, but the Elks promptly turned it over on a BJ McQuirter interception. Heard threw his second pick of the quarter to Simmons and the half ended with the Lions holding a 7-0 lead.

The teams exchanged long drives in the opening moments of the third quarter but the Lions added to the lead when Jacovy McWilliams sprang loose on a 33 yard run and the Diaz extra point opened up a 14-0 lead with 4:12 remaining in the third.

Teague put another score up on the first play of the fourth quarter. Tyrese Heard took a short pass on the far side and turned it into a 55-yard score and a 21-0 lead.

The Lions added a final touchdown on a one yard run by Antonio Heard to seal the 27-0 lead.

Teague is currently tied with the Malakoff Tigers on top of the District 9-3A Division I standings. Teague will travel to Whitney to take on the Wildcats and Malakoff host Palestine Westwood. The teams play each other on October 28. All games are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.



