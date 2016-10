CROWNED HOMECOMING QUEEN 2016 is Fairfield High School senior, Vanessa Hidalgo. Here she is being crowned by 2015 Queen, Jocelynn Johnson, as FHS Principal Von Wade, and Vanessa’s father, David Hidalgo, watch with pride.

FHS Homecoming Queen’s Court includes these beautiful senior ladies: Mikaela Stamper, the newly crowned Vanessa Hidalgo, Abby Teer and Cali Gawryszewski. (Photo by Melissa Lee)