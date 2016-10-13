Fairfield Chamber of Commerce welcomes Freestone County Lawn Service… Owners of Freestone County Lawn Service, Susie and Ethan McAdams, cut the official ribbon last week as they join the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.

Although the company has been in business since the early 90’s, under the direction of the late Glenn McAdams, Susie and Ethan began co-owners in 2015, taking over full time in January of this year.

“We handle everything from energy plants to hospitals, and residential yards,” says Susie. They also take care of at least four cemeteries in Freestone County, as well as several properties at The Wilderness and Southern Oaks.

Ethan is quick to mention that the company is licensed and insured, so they can always take care of their customers.

“We proudly serve Freestone County,” adds Susie. “We are happy to be a part of the community.”

Both mothers of the couple were on hand for the ribbon cutting on Thursday, October 13, 2016. Attending were (left-right): Chamber Admin. Assistant Lisa Schick, Kimberly McAdams, Ethan McAdams, Susie McAdams, Kathy Coody, Chamber Chair Josh Bayless, D.J. Willard and Chamber Director Brenda Pate.

“Ethan and I would like to thank the support of our family and God bless them,” says Susie.

Contact Freestone County Lawn Service by calling 903-875-5909.



