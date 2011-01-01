Fall Style Show raises funds for Freestone Cancer Support Group… Wedges, fringe and bare shoulders made their debut during last week’s Fall Style Show.

The October 11th event raised funds for the Freestone Cancer Support Group (FCSG), a local organization that helps cancer survivors with their battle by providing assistance with transportation costs in getting treatments.

It was a full house at Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Fairfield, as participants competed for silent auction items and shopped with a variety of vendors. Each vendor donated an item for door prizes, as well as pledging a percentage of their proceeds toward the effort.

First on the red carpet were The Shops at Peridot, which included Tyed & True Boutique and Hoff Stuff. From babies and little girls to one proud grandmother, the models showed off swing dresses and tunics, accessories, lost of fringe and an elegant cardigan duster.

The Shops at Peridot are located on the courthouse square at 113 East Commerce St. in Fairfield, Texas. They feature women and children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, home décor and gifts.

Next up was Uniquely Yours of Corsicana, whose models showcased fun fashion from hats to boots. There were beautiful tunics and scarves, funky hats and jewelry, all modeled with energy and flair. Of note was a suede jacket that converted from thigh length to hip-hugger with the ease of a zipper.

Uniquely Yours is located at 607 N. Beaton St. and includes a Tea Room, Boutique and (coming soon) a Treasure Room for local artisans. “Life is too short to wear boring clothes,” says owner Carol Langham.

Tunic sweaters, leggings and boots were featured by Bling It Up of Fairfield, along with some cute dresses. Of course, each outfit included some “bling” from their accessory line.

Bling It Up is located in downtown Fairfield at 207 East Commerce St. (near Hometown Pharmacy). They offer clothing, accessories and gift items.

Featuring a gorgeous sweater dress, beautifully delicate tunic, and a popular duster vest were featured by The Cowboy’s Wife.

Offering designer apparel at affordable prices, The Cowboy’s Wife is located at 108 N. Sherman St. in Mexia.

Juls by Jul showed off their handmade jewelry with the help of four beautiful models, including the popular Miss Pat Robertson.

July by Jul is located inside Armadillo Emorium on the square in downtown Fairfield, Texas.

With the help of Freestone County beauty queens, Maggie Grace Boutique highlighted the best of the season, incorporating wedges, fringe, bare shoulders, swing dresses, dusters and more.

Launched just last year by Fairfield native Dana (Robertson) Brown, this online boutique will soon have a retail space in Fort Worth. They offer stylish and trendy clothes at affordable prices.

Following the show, emceed by local radio personality, Buzz Russell, the group recognized Pat Robertson and Peggy Sessions as the longest survivor with a cancer diagnosis.

Thanks to all the volunteers and sponsors who donated their time and effort toward the cause.

To see all our pictures of this event, go online to FreestoneCountyTimes.com to view our Photo Gallery.