It’s Time, Folks! Donald J. Trump and I share several commonalities; he and I are both married to gorgeous and talented women who were born and bred overseas. We are both exuberant, older fellows with young, burgeoning sons, and we are lifelong businessmen who never suffer fools that do not love America.

It’s time, folks, for a trailblazer who will give this country of ours more than a modicum of hope to negotiate great trade deals, assist our veterans and the indigent, defend our border, deport illegal criminals, stymie corruption and waste, eliminate onerous regulations, appoint constitutional conservatives to the Supreme Court that will protect the 2nd Amendment and preserve unborn lives, abort Obamacare, mitigate the pathetic “drive-by media” and the Republicans In Name Only.

Trump is that trailblazer who would euthanize the jackals who occupy D.C. and restore natural law so we may once again hear that sweet roar that is the American Miracle.

As to Trump’s Democratic opponent, a poem: Queen Hillary I’m a Cross-eyed Demon!

I’m a Vicious Old Hag!

My Decrepit Old Body,

Exists out of a Medical Bag! Physically, I’m a wreck!

Morally, I’m Corrupt!

I Need a Small Army,

To Keep My Image Propped Up! Spiritually, I’m Bankrupt!

I Have No Soul!

Conning the American People,

Yah, That’s My Goal! I’m Crooked Queen Hillary!

That’s My Name!

And, You Are All Just Pawns,

In My Little Game! It’s time, folks! Scott W. Marsters, Sr.; S.A.R., S.R.T., S.C.V.

Publisher/President/Producer