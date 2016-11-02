Wortham prepares for Homecoming 2016… Also recognized during WHS Homecoming this week are (left-right): Freshman Duke and Duchess – Clayton Munster & Skylet Rogers; Band Beau & Sweetheart – Brent Martinez & Jessica Buchanan; FFA Beau and Sweetheart – Jayce Black & Bri Samuels; Junior Duke and Duchess – Santana Sianez & Stephanie Doak; Football Sweetheart – Hallie Fautt; Cheerleader Hero – Zack Jones; and Sophomore Duke and Duchess – Parker Fautt & Katie Barker. (Photos by Jennifer Lansford) Homecoming will kick off with a bonfire on Wednesday evening, November 2, 2016 at Wren Field, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Friday afternoon will showcase a pep rally downtown at 2:30 p.m.

Homecoming pre-game activities start at 6:15 p.m. with the presentation of Mr. & Mrs. WHS, followed by the game against Overton at 7:00 p.m. on the Bulldog Field.

Fifth Quarter Ex-Students Mixer ends the night at the Chamber Building downtown following the game.

Saturday includes a business meeting at the new high school at 10:00 a.m. with speaker Janice Hawthorne Huckaby of the Class of 1976.

The Queen’s Tea will follow the business meeting. Reigning Queen, Spring Miller Johnson, will crown the new incoming Queen.

If you cannot attend, please submit your dues, donation, and queen nomination to P.O. Box 174, Wortham, Texas, 76693. Questions or comments may be directed to any officer, or you may email Becky Oliver at CLOAKING . All changes of address or new addresses are appreciated.