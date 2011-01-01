The Grand Band from Eagle Land competes in UIL Marching Competition…

THE GRAND BAND marches in their starburst pattern at UIL marching contest at Waco Midway. (Photo submitted by Martha Holland) After debuting new uniforms at Friday’s game against Connally, the Grand Band from Eagle Land competed in their annual UIL competition on Saturday and scored a 1-2-2.

“The band marched very well this weekend and I am very proud of every one of my students,” Large said. “The decision was not up to me, but if it was I would have given them a 1.

The band consists of 185 people with 18 rows and 10 columns along with two drum majors. They have practiced every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in addition to their school day practices.

“It is extremely difficult for a large band like ours to master good fundamental precision moves, but we do it,” band director Bill Large said. “They have worked really hard this year to get the march down.”

The flags and twirlers will be attending their annual auxiliary competition at Kilgore College on Saturday, Nov. 19, and qualifying band members will perform the same day at the Jazz All Region Concert.

“The flags and twirlers have been practicing very hard for their competition this year,” sponsor Sharon Large said. “I can’t wait to see these girls take home the trophy again.”

Nine of the ten twirlers competed at the UIL Regional twirling contest on Saturday, Sept. 24 that was held at the Fairfield Junior High.

“I’m incredibly proud of the girls on the line. Gracie and I both have seen tremendous improvements,” Co-captain Kara Doyle said. “I look forward to the rest of the year and state!”

The twirlers increased from six to twelve in number and have increased their level of difficulty at games and pep rally performances.

“There is a lot of practice required and the new twirlers are adjusting really well,” Awalt said. “I think that’s helped us become one of the best twirling lines we have ever had.”

Seven of the Grand Band members tried out for the All Region Jazz competition on Sept. 23 at Groesbeck High school to determine if they make it to state. Seniors Will Cook and Spencer Fair were the only two who advanced to Area and are waiting for results to see if they advanced to state.

“I am very proud of all the jazz students,” Large said. “They were close in each section and Spencer and Will, I believe will make All-State.”

Spencer works about three hours out of five days each week for three weeks leading up to the competition.

“It is a way to prove to myself and others that I can achieve anything,” Fair said. “Also I dedicate myself too.”

Cook has tried out for All Region Jazz four times and advanced every time playing trumpet. “Honestly, I procrastinate until about one week before contest,” Cook said. “All I do is win, win, win, no matter what.”

FHS junior Bailey Warren, Eagle Beat reporter THE FAIRFIELD HS 2016-2017 twirling line advanced to the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest in Austin, Texas. (Photo submitted by Shae Garcia)