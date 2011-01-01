|Early Voting Results: Andy Bonner Winning by 1K-plus, Michael Daniels Ahead by 200
|Written by Karen Leidy
"A long, long day," says Freestone County Clerk Libda Jarvis, as her office waits for Election Night returns at the Civic Center (Green Barn) in Fairfield, Texas. Candidate supporters and family have gathered to wait for final word from voters.
This year's election has seen a huge turnout, with 40% of registered voters in Freestone County casting their ballots during Early Voting.
Tonight, The "Times" will focus on the following two locally contested positions:
--County Commissioner – Pct. 1
Republican candidate: Andy BonnerEarly Voting: 1,385 Election Night (0% reporting): ___
Write-In candidate: Gerald D. Manning
Early Voting: 114 Election Night (0% reporting): ___
--County Commissioner – Pct. 3
Republican candidate: Michael Daniels
Early Voting: 745 Election Night (0% reporting): ___
Write-In candidate: Cooper Daniel
Early Voting: 545 Election Night (0% reporting): ___
Listed below are the Election Day Polling Locations:
Fairfield #1: Fairfield Conference Center, 839 E. Commerce, FairfieldFairfield #2: Dogan Cafeteria, S. Bateman, Fairfield
Donie #3: Donie Community Center, State Hwy. 164, DonieCotton Gin #4: Cotton Gin Voting Bldg., FM 1366 North of Hwy 84, Cotton Gin
Teague #5: First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 613 Walnut St., TeagueKirvin #6: Kirvin Baptist Church Structure, #200 Main St., Kirvin
Wortham #7: Wortham Community Center E. Main St., WorthamSt. Elmo #8: Southern Oaks Clubhouse, North of FM 416, St. Elmo
Teague #9: Church of Christ Teague, Central and North 8th St., TeagueFreestone #10: Freestone Community Center, FM 80, Freestone
Butler #11: Butler Community Center, FM 489, S. of Hwy 84, ButlerLiberty #12: Fairfield Conference Center, 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield
Dew #13: Dew School Library, Hwy. 179 & FM 489, DewLanely #14: Lanely Methodist Church, FM 489, Lanely
Streetman #15: Streetman City Hall, E. Main St., Streetman
