Early Voting Results: Andy Bonner Winning by 1K-plus, Michael Daniels Ahead by 200
Written by Karen Leidy   
DATE_FORMAT_LC2

 

"A long, long day," says Freestone County Clerk Libda Jarvis, as her office waits for Election Night returns at the Civic Center (Green Barn) in Fairfield, Texas. Candidate supporters and family have gathered to wait for final word from voters.

This year's election has seen a huge turnout, with 40% of registered voters in Freestone County casting their ballots during Early Voting.

Tonight, The "Times" will focus on the following two locally contested positions:

 

--County Commissioner – Pct. 1


     Republican candidate:   Andy Bonner

          Early Voting:  1,385       Election Night (0% reporting):    ___

     Write-In candidate:       Gerald D. Manning

          Early Voting:  114          Election Night (0% reporting):  ___

 

--County Commissioner – Pct. 3

 

      Republican candidate:   Michael Daniels

          Early Voting:  745          Election Night (0% reporting):  ___

     Write-In candidate:       Cooper Daniel 

         

          Early Voting:  545          Election Night (0% reporting):  ___


 

Listed below are the Election Day Polling Locations:

Fairfield #1: Fairfield Conference Center, 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield

Fairfield #2: Dogan Cafeteria, S. Bateman, Fairfield

Donie #3: Donie Community Center, State Hwy. 164, Donie

Cotton Gin #4: Cotton Gin Voting Bldg., FM 1366 North of Hwy 84, Cotton Gin

Teague #5: First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 613 Walnut St., Teague

Kirvin #6: Kirvin Baptist Church Structure, #200 Main St., Kirvin

Wortham #7: Wortham Community Center E. Main St., Wortham

St. Elmo #8: Southern Oaks Clubhouse, North of FM 416, St. Elmo

Teague #9: Church of Christ Teague, Central and North 8th St., Teague

Freestone #10: Freestone Community Center, FM 80, Freestone

Butler #11: Butler Community Center, FM 489, S. of Hwy 84, Butler

Liberty #12: Fairfield Conference Center, 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield

Dew #13: Dew School Library, Hwy. 179 & FM 489, Dew

Lanely #14: Lanely Methodist Church, FM 489, Lanely

Streetman #15: Streetman City Hall, E. Main St., Streetman

 