"A long, long day," says Freestone County Clerk Libda Jarvis, as her office waits for Election Night returns at the Civic Center (Green Barn) in Fairfield, Texas. Candidate supporters and family have gathered to wait for final word from voters.

This year's election has seen a huge turnout, with 40% of registered voters in Freestone County casting their ballots during Early Voting.

Tonight, The "Times" will focus on the following two locally contested positions:

--County Commissioner – Pct. 1





Republican candidate: Andy Bonner

Write-In candidate: Gerald D. Manning

Early Voting: 114 Election Night (0% reporting): ___

--County Commissioner – Pct. 3

Republican candidate: Michael Daniels

Early Voting: 745 Election Night (0% reporting): ___

Write-In candidate: Cooper Daniel

Early Voting: 545 Election Night (0% reporting): ___





Listed below are the Election Day Polling Locations:

Fairfield #1: Fairfield Conference Center, 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield

Donie #3: Donie Community Center, State Hwy. 164, Donie

Teague #5: First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 613 Walnut St., Teague

Wortham #7: Wortham Community Center E. Main St., Wortham

Teague #9: Church of Christ Teague, Central and North 8th St., Teague

Butler #11: Butler Community Center, FM 489, S. of Hwy 84, Butler

Dew #13: Dew School Library, Hwy. 179 & FM 489, Dew

Streetman #15: Streetman City Hall, E. Main St., Streetman