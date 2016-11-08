|Polls Close in Less than an Hour at 7 p.m., Check Back Later Tonight for Local Results
|Written by Karen Leidy
Polls close in less than an hour for General Election night, Tuesday, November 8, 2016. Voters may cast their ballots up until 7:00 p.m.
Although the nation’s eyes may be riveted to the Presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, in Freestone County, focus is on the following two contested positions:
--County Commissioner – Pct. 1
Republican candidate: Andy Bonner
Write-In candidate: Gerald D. Manning
--County Commissioner – Pct. 3
Republican candidate: Michael Daniels
Write-In candidate: Cooper Daniel
Check back later this evening for online election results for these two races.
When voting, remember to ALWAYS review your ballot to ensure the correct candidates have been selected, before casting your ballot.
Listed below are the Election Day Polling Locations:
Fairfield #1: Fairfield Conference Center, 839 E. Commerce, FairfieldFairfield #2: Dogan Cafeteria, S. Bateman, Fairfield
Donie #3: Donie Community Center, State Hwy. 164, DonieCotton Gin #4: Cotton Gin Voting Bldg., FM 1366 North of Hwy 84, Cotton Gin
Teague #5: First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 613 Walnut St., TeagueKirvin #6: Kirvin Baptist Church Structure, #200 Main St., Kirvin
Wortham #7: Wortham Community Center E. Main St., WorthamSt. Elmo #8: Southern Oaks Clubhouse, North of FM 416, St. Elmo
Teague #9: Church of Christ Teague, Central and North 8th St., TeagueFreestone #10: Freestone Community Center, FM 80, Freestone
Butler #11: Butler Community Center, FM 489, S. of Hwy 84, ButlerLiberty #12: Fairfield Conference Center, 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield
Dew #13: Dew School Library, Hwy. 179 & FM 489, DewLanely #14: Lanely Methodist Church, FM 489, Lanely
Streetman #15: Streetman City Hall, E. Main St., Streetman
