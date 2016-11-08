Polls Close in Less than an Hour at 7 p.m., Check Back Later Tonight for Local Results PDF  ICON_SEP Print ICON_SEP  E-mail
Written by Karen Leidy   
Polls close in less than an hour for General Election night, Tuesday, November 8, 2016.  Voters may cast their ballots up until 7:00 p.m.

Although the nation’s eyes may be riveted to the Presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, in Freestone County, focus is on the following two contested positions:

 

--County Commissioner – Pct. 1

     Republican candidate:   Andy Bonner

     Write-In candidate:       Gerald D. Manning

 

--County Commissioner – Pct. 3


      Republican candidate:   Michael Daniels

     Write-In candidate:       Cooper Daniel

 

Check back later this evening for online election results for these two races.


When voting, remember to ALWAYS review your ballot to ensure the correct candidates have been selected, before casting your ballot.

 

Listed below are the Election Day Polling Locations:

Fairfield #1: Fairfield Conference Center, 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield

Fairfield #2: Dogan Cafeteria, S. Bateman, Fairfield

Donie #3: Donie Community Center, State Hwy. 164, Donie

Cotton Gin #4: Cotton Gin Voting Bldg., FM 1366 North of Hwy 84, Cotton Gin

Teague #5: First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 613 Walnut St., Teague

Kirvin #6: Kirvin Baptist Church Structure, #200 Main St., Kirvin

Wortham #7: Wortham Community Center E. Main St., Wortham

St. Elmo #8: Southern Oaks Clubhouse, North of FM 416, St. Elmo

Teague #9: Church of Christ Teague, Central and North 8th St., Teague

Freestone #10: Freestone Community Center, FM 80, Freestone

Butler #11: Butler Community Center, FM 489, S. of Hwy 84, Butler

Liberty #12: Fairfield Conference Center, 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield

Dew #13: Dew School Library, Hwy. 179 & FM 489, Dew

Lanely #14: Lanely Methodist Church, FM 489, Lanely

Streetman #15: Streetman City Hall, E. Main St., Streetman
