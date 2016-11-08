Polls close in less than an hour for General Election night, Tuesday, November 8, 2016. Voters may cast their ballots up until 7:00 p.m.

Although the nation’s eyes may be riveted to the Presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, in Freestone County, focus is on the following two contested positions:

--County Commissioner – Pct. 1

Republican candidate: Andy Bonner

Write-In candidate: Gerald D. Manning

--County Commissioner – Pct. 3

Republican candidate: Michael Daniels

Write-In candidate: Cooper Daniel

Check back later this evening for online election results for these two races.





When voting, remember to ALWAYS review your ballot to ensure the correct candidates have been selected, before casting your ballot.

Listed below are the Election Day Polling Locations:

Fairfield #1: Fairfield Conference Center, 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield

Donie #3: Donie Community Center, State Hwy. 164, Donie

Teague #5: First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 613 Walnut St., Teague

Wortham #7: Wortham Community Center E. Main St., Wortham

Teague #9: Church of Christ Teague, Central and North 8th St., Teague

Butler #11: Butler Community Center, FM 489, S. of Hwy 84, Butler

Dew #13: Dew School Library, Hwy. 179 & FM 489, Dew

Streetman #15: Streetman City Hall, E. Main St., Streetman