Wortham High School’s Bulldog Band earns Superior Rating in UIL competition… WORTHAM HIGH SCHOOL BULLDOG BAND, a Corps style band under the direction of Marc Nichelson and Rachel Berg, took their show entitled Gladiator by Luke McMillan to UIL Marching Contest October 26th at La Vega High School where they received a Superior rating from all three judges (this is the highest rating a band can receive). Members of the band back to front, left to right: (back row) Marc Nichelson (director), Nick Hergett, Travis Laminack, Logan Capers, Garrett Covey, Brent Martinez, Jackson Tacker, Taylor Strother, Clayton Munster, and Rachel Berg (director), (2nd row from back), Alex Brown, Abby Pirkle, Skylar Potter, Jovan Carranza, Faythe Hutson, Josh McNutt, and Dallas McGee, (3rd row from back) Tristen Schamp, Kat McKeand, Ben Havens, Devon Colquette, Johan Carranza, Maura Batts, Marissa Evans, and Alex Munster, and (front row) Jeremy Rogers, Michael Chasteen, Summer Settlemyer, Taylor Montgomery, Samantha Lee, Skylet Rogers, Jessica Buchanan, JJ Rojas, and Kayla Echartea.