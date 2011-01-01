Ward Enterprises is named Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s Spotlight Business of the Month… ABOVE: WARD ENTERPRISES is the November Business of the Month for the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. Representing the company are (l-r) Graphics Intern, FHS Senior Karisty Hopper and Managers Garrett Ward and Quinn McWilliams. Ward Enterprises has been selected as Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s November Business of the Month. The small, family-owned set of businesses was established around 1996 by father and son duo, Willie and Johnny Ward. Currently serving as manager is Garrett Ward, son of Johnny, along with Quinn McWilliams, who has been with the company for the past 12 years. Originally located on the corner of Highways 75 and 84 in the old Tanner’s Auto building, the company moved the office to its current location at 107 E. US Highway 84 in Fairfield when the Tanner property was sold. Ward Sign, the starting business, offers the following products/services: metal signs, wood signs, banners, digital print banners, LED signs, coro-plast (corrugated plastic) signs, vehicle lettering, vehicle magnetic signs, window lettering, neon sign sales, billboard wraps, billboard construction and sales, lighted signs, lighted sign repair, OSHA style safety signs, lighted arrow sign rental, flex face signs, metal frames, and neon/LED sign repair. They can be reached by calling 903-389-5249, faxing 903-389-9969, emailing CLOAKING , visiting online at www.wardsign.com, or on Facebook. In addition to the sign company, the family has also added the following businesses to the mix along the way. --ABC Storage offers both climate controlled and non-climate controlled storage facilities on the east side of Fairfield. The non-conditioned facility is located on East Highway 84 just outside of town on the north side of the road. It is a 260-unit facility that is lighted and protected by a locked security fence. Tenants receive a security code for 24-hour access, and furnish a lock of their choice for their individual unit. The climate controlled units are located in the Boyd Plaza, just across from the old Fairpark gas station at the corner of E Hwy 84 and Oak Street. Storage units are contracted on a monthly basis, and may be cancelled at any time. ABC Storage can be reached by calling Linda at 903-389-2644 or via their Facebook page. --Apple Outdoor Advertising is a billboard business. They offer advertising in Freestone, Limestone, Navarro, and Anderson counties. The company provides billboards for rent, installation of new billboards, creation and installation of billboard wraps, and more. Apple Outdoor Advertising can be reached by calling 903-389-2644, emailing Garrett Ward at CLOAKING , visiting online at www.appleoutdoorad.com, or via their Facebook page. --Ward Ranch specializes in registered and purebred Brangus Bulls and Cows sales. They can be reached by calling Willie at 903-879-5514, visiting online at www.wardbrangus.com, or on Facebook. The Ward business office is open from 8:00-Noon and 1:00-5:00 Monday-Friday. Nicole Schaefer reporting