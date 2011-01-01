Teague Lions advance to playoffs… Teague’s quarterback, Antonio Heard (#3), rushed for 3 TD’s and passed for 2 to his brother, Tyrese Heard (#13), in the Lion’s rout of the Franklin Lions. The Teague Lions got three touchdowns each from Antonio and Tyrese Heard and dominated the Franklin Lions at Midway High School Friday night to advance to the second round of the Texas High School football playoffs.

Teague got the early lead and never looked back in the win. The defense was able to neutralize the big running backs of the Franklin offense. The timely running and passing of Antonio Heard provided the spark for the Lions to get the win.

The Franklin Lions were pinned back deep in their own territory all night. They took the opening kickoff and had to start at their own nine-yard line. Teague struck first off of the Franklin special teams when he received a punt at his own 22 and raced for the 78-yard touchdown on the punt return. Ismael Diaz kick the first of his six extra points on the night for the early 7-0 lead, a lead they would keep the entire game.

Franklin did manage a score before the first quarter would end. Sophomore running back Jared Padraza scored on a five-yard run but the point after was no good and Teague held onto a 7-6 lead.

The Teague Lions offense took over when the quarter turned. With 7:01 remaining in the first half, Antonio Heard broke away on a 21-yard burst and the 14-6 lead. He would utilize the passing game just before the half ended with a 25-yard pass to Tyrese Heard for the 21-6 halftime lead.

Teague built their largest lead of the night when Antonio Heard called his own number on a 34- yard touchdown run. They added to that lead with another score to leave little doubt on the winner. Heard found Heard for the second time from 36 yards away and the 35-6 lead midway through the third quarter.

Avery Archibald added a couple of touchdowns at the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarter to tighten the lead to 35-20.

Antonio Heard put the final distance in the battle of the Lions with an eight-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring at 42-20.

Antonio Heard led the rushing attack with 125 yards and three touchdowns. He added five passes in nine attempts for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Tyrese Heard. Tyrese caught four passes for 81 and those two touchdowns and added the long punt return.

The Teague Lions advance to the second round of the playoffs. They will face the Buna Cougars, who defeated Hitchcock on Friday night. The game site is Willis High School and the game will be played Friday night. Game time is scheduled for a 7:30 kickoff.



