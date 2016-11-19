HG Thrift Store, benefitting no-kill shelter, joins Fairfield Chamber of Commerce… CELEBRATING THEIR NEW MEMBERSHIP to the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is HG Thrift Shop in downtown Fairfield. Participating in the celebration are (l-r) Chamber Ambassadors Brenda Finley of Brenda’s Closet and Mary Small of Accessories Etc., Store owners Buddy and Deborah Ward and son Steven Mattingly, Chamber Executive Director Brenda Pate, and Chamber Ambassadors Karen Leidy of The Freestone County Times and Christie Harper of Dry Gulch Mercantile. The shop is located on the Square in Fairfield between Randal’s Barber Shop and Chad Morgan’s Office. Its official opening was Saturday, November 19, 2016. Their hours are Tuesdays through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All proceeds from the store are used for 10.5 Heaven’s Gate Rescue & Sanctuary, a small grassroots 501(c)3 NO KILL animal sanctuary located in Fairfield. They are funded strictly by donations from the community and their own personal finances. All donations are tax deductible. The organization can be found on Facebook. (Photo by Nicole Schaefer)