Fairfield Intermediate students perform in school talent show… Fairfield Intermediate School, in conjunction with the PTO, presented a talent show on Monday, November 14, 2016 in the school’s Cafetorium.

Twenty-six acts competed for the title of First, Second, and Third Prizes while delighting parents and guests with their performances.

Earning awards were: 1st Place – Fourth Graders Jalecia McMillian and Jimilyah Nash singing If I was Your Man; 2nd Place – Fourth Grader Jaylon Shed with his Basketball Dribbling Skills; and 3rd Place – Fourth Grader Ben Kilkenny with his Comedy Routine: Pun or None.

Judges for the talent show were Trinity Star Arts Council members Beverly Awalt, George Boyd III, and Janie Richardson.

Other participants included: Fifth Graders – Cooper Lawley, Corbin Vidaurri, Zadie McPherson, Kaden Dallas, and Emily Kent; Fourth Graders – Rylie Longer, Emilee Brewer, Tiffany Stamey, Will Thorne, Cal Wilson, Jasmin Mandujano, Tiffany Jauregui, Megan Colmenares, Justin Johnson, Cole Coufal, Evan Gilbert, Nadie Bancroft, Faith Vaughn, Kaden Shoemaker, Morgan Roberson, Casey Couture, Connor Petty, Jenna Haden, Claire Guillotte, and Brianna Myers; and Third Graders – AJ Bitting, Kaylee Williams, Mason Edwards, Alaina Baker, Lyndsey Long, Christian Vidaurri, Manny Carr, and Jason Brackens.

Congratulations to the winners! TAKING HOME AWARDS are (l-r) Third Place Winner, Ben Kilkenny; Second Place Winner, Jaylon Shed; and First Place Winners, Jalecia McMillian and Jimilyah Nash. SHOWING OFF HIS MARTIAL ARTS skills is fourth grader Kaden Shoemaker. PERFORMING A COMEDY, Dr. Squeeze and Mr. Doodledrop, are fifth graders Kayden Dallas and Emily Kent. FOURTH GRADER, Rylie Longer serenades the audience with her rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” PLAYING GUITAR AND SINGING “I Will Rise” is fourth grader Connor Petty. JUDGING THE TALENT SHOW are Trinity Star Art Council members (l-r) Beverly Awalt, George Boyd III, and Janie Richardson.