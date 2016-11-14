|Talent Show at Fairfield Intermediate School
Submitted
Fairfield Intermediate students perform in school talent show…
Fairfield Intermediate School, in conjunction with the PTO, presented a talent show on Monday, November 14, 2016 in the school’s Cafetorium.
TAKING HOME AWARDS are (l-r) Third Place Winner, Ben Kilkenny; Second Place Winner, Jaylon Shed; and First Place Winners, Jalecia McMillian and Jimilyah Nash.
SHOWING OFF HIS MARTIAL ARTS skills is fourth grader Kaden Shoemaker.
PERFORMING A COMEDY, Dr. Squeeze and Mr. Doodledrop, are fifth graders Kayden Dallas and Emily Kent.
FOURTH GRADER, Rylie Longer serenades the audience with her rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
PLAYING GUITAR AND SINGING “I Will Rise” is fourth grader Connor Petty.
JUDGING THE TALENT SHOW are Trinity Star Art Council members (l-r) Beverly Awalt, George Boyd III, and Janie Richardson.