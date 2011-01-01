Teague Lions advance to face rivals in the quarterfinals… The Teague Lions had seven rushing touchdowns and the defense pitched the second shutout of the season with a 48-0 blanking of the Buna Cougars in Willis on Friday night. The win moves the Lions into the third round against and old familiar foe.

The game Friday night was never in question. Teague jumped out to an early lead and held back Buna on two turnovers on downs. The Lion offense attempted only three passes on the night, both going to Tyrese Heard.

The Cougars took the opening kickoff and immediately got a 21 yard run by Remi Connell to midfield. That would be their longest gain of the night. Three plays later the Cougar offense was turned away on fourth and two.

Teague took over and quickly turned a third and seven into a 41 yard pass play to Heard to the Cougar 15 yard line. Antonio Heard finished the drive with a nine yard run for the first touchdown of the game. Ismael Diaz kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 7:06 remaining in the first quarter.

The Lion defense forced a punt and the offense took over at their own 34 yard line. Tayvis Coleman ripped off a 12 yard run and Heard followed with a 16 yard run. Coleman had the last three plays with runs of 15 and 11 yards and finished with a 20 yard burst for the score. The seven-play drive took nearly four minutes and Diaz added the point after for a 14-0 lead.

Buna had their first small threat of the game on their next possession. They picked up a first down on a facemask penalty and Connell added a twelve yard run to the Teague 37. The first two passes the offense attempted on the night fell short and the Cougars turned the ball over on downs.

The Teague offense had established its dominance at the line of scrimmage but they stepped it up a notch in the next drive. They marched 64 yards in eleven plays and the final three were the highlight. They lined up in a power formation and added a lineman in the backfield and Coleman took the direct snap. The last play was a two yard run to extend the lead to 20-0. The extra point was no good.

On the ensuing kickoff, the returner lost the ball and B.J. McQuirter fell on the fumble at the Buna 31. It took five plays for Coleman to score his third touchdown of the half with a 12 yard run and the 27-0 lead.

The Teague defense forced a three and out and the Tyrese Heard highlight was spectacular. He fielded the punt at the 29 yard line and weaved through the Cougar coverage team for a 55 yard punt return. He was finally brought down at the sixteen yard line. The offense needed only two plays, the second from Antonio Heard for eight yards and the 34-0 lead at the half.

Teague took the second half kickoff and it was more of the same. Some reserves came on to play for the Lions and Tyrese Heard was operating from the wildcat formation. He had four carries on the first drive of the second half and finished with a two yard run. Diaz added the point after for the 41-0 lead.

Buna had to punt on the next possession and Heard had his second long punt return. He returned it to the line of scrimmage that Buna punted from. Jacovy McWilliams had a five yard run and Zack Satterwhite had runs of 16 and 13 runs to deep into Buna Cougar territory. Dayveon Dixon ran the final 11 yards for the final touchdown of the game. Diaz kicked his sixth extra point in seven attempts for the 48-0 final.

The defense did not allow Buna to successfully convert a third down (0-11). Heard completed two passes for 62 yards, both of them to Tyrese Heard. Tayvis Coleman rushed 18 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns, all of it in the first half. Antonio Heard had nine carries for 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Satterwhite had five carries for 36 yards in the win.

The Teague Lions move into the third round of the state playoffs and will take on an old familiar opponent. They will face the Cameron Yoe Yoemen on Friday at Temple High School. This is the third consecutive year that they have met in the playoffs. In 2014, Cameron defeated the Lions at Waco ISD stadium 42-31 and the Yoemen went on to claim the state title. In 2015, the Lions returned to the same site and dropped the quarterfinal game to Cameron 28-21. Cameron went onto lose in the state championship game. The game in Temple is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.



Adding three touchdonws to the scoreboard, while rushing 150 yards, is Teague Lion #1, Tayvis Coleman, who easily eluded the Buna Cougar defense. Carrying two long-punt returns, Teague Lion #13, Tyrese Heard, was just one of the many standouts in last week’s game against the Buna Cougars. Always at ready are #17 Zack Satterwhite and #15 Jacovy McWilliams in last week’s match up against Buna. Running 11 yards for the final touchdown of the game against Buna last week is Teague Lion #30, Dayveon Dixon.