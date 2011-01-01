Teague Lions’ fans stand behind their team through another great season… The Cameron Yoemen scored two touchdowns in the final eight minutes to eliminate the Teague Lions from the state playoffs for the third consecutive year 23-6 at Temple Wildcat Stadium.

The game was a defensive matchup for much of the game. The Teague defense turned Cameron away from scoring twice on turnovers and a turn over on downs.

Cameron had the first possession of the night and immediately stalled and were forced to punt. Zach Andress had his punt blocked by his own man and the ball bounced up to him and he completed a pass to Jordan Young for a first down. The Lion defense stiffened and took over on downs at their own six-yard line.

Teague jumped into the power running game and the running of Antonio Heard and Tayvis Coleman moved the Lions down the field. They converted three time on third and short with Hayden Roberts in the backfield as an extra blocker, including an 18-yard ramble from Coleman to the Yoemen 32. Teague lost yardage on the next two plays and faced a third and 14 at the 36. Antonio Heard rolled right and launched a pass to the back of the end zone and Tyrese Heard reached up and grabbed it for the first touchdown of the game. The 94-yard drive took 12 plays, 11 of them on the ground and took 4:43 off the game clock. The point after was blocked but the Lions had a 6-0 with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter.

Cameron marched down the field in the attempt to take the lead. Marcus Williams batted down a pass but Andress connected with Sicory Smith for a 25-yard gain into Teague territory. Andress scramble for a first down and on first and goal from the ten, he kept up the middle and as he was crossing the goal line, the ball was knocked loose and into the end zone. It was recovered by B.J. McQuirter for the touch back.

The Lions punted and Cameron took over at midfield. After converting on a third down, Andress completed a pass to Jordan Young to the Teague eight-yard line. Two plays later, Andress rushed up the middle for the touchdown. Tristan Bitzker added the extra point and Cameron took the lead 7-6 with 7:26 remaining in the half.

Teague hovered around midfield on their next drive but were forced to punt. Noah Kostroun knifed in and blocked the punt and he scooped it up and rumbled down the near sideline to the Teague Lion ten-yard line. Cameron reached the four-yard line and the Lions held them out of the end zone and Bitzker came on and hit a 21-yard field goal, extending the lead to 10-6 with just over three minutes left in the first half.

The Lions opened the second half and lost yardage on the first two plays. Heard rushed for nine yards and set up a fourth down punt. A Cameron defensive lineman jumped off sides and extended the Teague drive. The Lions reached the Cameron 30 and committed a 15-yard penalty. Antonio Heard was sacked for a five-yard loss on fourth down.

Cameron had the ball on offense for three plays before the Lions defense regained possession. Andress threw across the deep middle and Mylan Shed stepped in front of the receiver and intercepted it and returned it 17 yards to the Teague 25. The drive ended in a punt.

The Yoemen ate away the remaining moments of the third quarter and the first four minutes of the final quarter. Nico Vargas came into the Cameron backfield and quickly had runs of 13 and 15 yards inside the Teague 20-yard line. Cameron stalled on the drive and committed a chop block and were backed up to the 29. On fourth down, the Lions got the stop they needed but were called for defensive holding and the automatic first down and the drive continued. Vargas scored on the next play on a 12-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and the Yoemen led 17-6 with 8:02.

Teague had a chance to get the momentum back but lost yardage on a sack and a penalty. On third and 30, Cameron was called for a defensive holding and the Lions got the automatic first down. On the next play, Eddie Luna picked off the Heard pass.

Cameron went completely to the rushing game and needed only four plays to ice the game. Tydrick Williams scored on a five-yard run to set the final score at 23-6.

The Teague Lions end their season at 10-3 and send the Cameron Yoemen onto the next round of the playoffs. Cameron has reached the state final the last four years and will face a tough matchup against the Malakoff Tigers Friday at Waco ISD.

The Freestone County Times salutes the seniors for the Lions: Jaylon Davis, Cooper Jones, B.J. McQuirter, Anthony Weathers, J.Q. Daniels, Mylan Shed, Jacovy McWilliams, Maverick Jewell, Mikal West, Byron Busby, Nathan Vick, Hayden Roberts, Cooper Richey, Noah Handsome, Lane Cockerham, Nikia Scott. It’s a touchdown! Teague Lion #13, Tyrese Heard, reached up to grab the ball and came down in the end zone for the team’s first, and only, score of the game. Catching his opponent high is Teague Lion #5, B.J. McQuirter, as he denies this Cameron Yoe player entrance to the end zone. No, you don’t! Teague Running Back, #1 Tayvis Coleman, sidesteps a Cameron Yoe rival, intent on the tackle. Teague’s Quarterback, #3 Antonio Heard, takes off with the ball with the assistance of a pride of Lions, including #55 Cooper Richey, #73 Lawson Allison, and #75 Nakia Scott.