banner_turkey_trot_winners Fairfield events kick start the holiday shopping season…

  

 

 

 

 

 

ABOVE: WINNERS OF THE TURKEY TROT FUN RUN are: (in no particular order) Under 12 category; first - Brylan Twitty, second - River Bonds, and third - Rainy Bonds; Women’s Category; first - Amy Bristow, second – Lupita Montano, and third– Abigail Bristow; and Men’s Category; first – Pete Martinez, second – Sergio Rodriguez, and third – Davin Davis.

 

 

This season’s ‘A Square Affair’ and Turkey Trot was another success.
Twenty-one vendors, selling everything from Christmas decorations and cookware to home décor and blankets, were lined in front of the Freestone County Courthouse on Saturday, November 26, 2016.
In addition, there was free face painting; and Willy Nilly the Clown was on hand to make balloon animals, flowers, and bow & arrows for the kids.
The day kicked off with a Turkey Trot fun run with 39 participants. Taking home a turkey for being the best dressed was Patricia Pratt.
First through third place medals were given in three categories: Under 12-yrs of age, Ladies, and Men.
In the Under 12 category, first place went to Brylan Twitty, second place to River Bonds, and third place to Rainy Bonds.
Ladies taking home top awards were: first place – Amy Bristow, second place – Lupita Montano, and third place – Abigail Bristow.
Winners in the Men’s category were: Pete Martinez with first, Sergio Rodriguez with second, and Davin Davis with third.
Congratulations to all the winners!

 

a_square_affair_best_dressed_turkey_113016WINNER OF AN 8.5 POUND TURKEY for being dressed like one, is Patricia Pratt of Fairfield.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a_square_affair_pizza_hut_girls_113016Fairfield Pizza Hut employees compete in the Turkey Trot Fun Run Saturday, November 26th.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a_square_affair_band_boosters_113016

 

a_square_affair_chamber_table_113016

 

a_square_affair_coach_bachtel_and_friends_113016

 

a_square_affair_face_painting_113016

 

a_square_affair_giving_metals_113016

 

a_square_affair_ladies_with_baby_running_113016

 

a_square_affair_lil_girl_running_113016

 

a_square_affair_shoppers_113016
 