Fairfield events kick start the holiday shopping season… ABOVE: WINNERS OF THE TURKEY TROT FUN RUN are: (in no particular order) Under 12 category; first - Brylan Twitty, second - River Bonds, and third - Rainy Bonds; Women’s Category; first - Amy Bristow, second – Lupita Montano, and third– Abigail Bristow; and Men’s Category; first – Pete Martinez, second – Sergio Rodriguez, and third – Davin Davis. This season’s ‘A Square Affair’ and Turkey Trot was another success.

Twenty-one vendors, selling everything from Christmas decorations and cookware to home décor and blankets, were lined in front of the Freestone County Courthouse on Saturday, November 26, 2016.

In addition, there was free face painting; and Willy Nilly the Clown was on hand to make balloon animals, flowers, and bow & arrows for the kids.

The day kicked off with a Turkey Trot fun run with 39 participants. Taking home a turkey for being the best dressed was Patricia Pratt.

First through third place medals were given in three categories: Under 12-yrs of age, Ladies, and Men.

Fairfield Pizza Hut employees compete in the Turkey Trot Fun Run Saturday, November 26th.