Presenting the 9-1-1 Silent Hero award to the family of Denise Johnson are current Sheriff Don Anderson, Sheriff-Elect Jeremy Shipley, and previous Sheriff Ralph Billings… Freestone County Sheriffs (past, present, & future) and family members of long-time 911 Dispatcher, Denise Johnson, celebrate her dedication and hard work on the eighth anniversary of her untimely death.

Mrs. Johnson spent eleven years serving as a 911 Dispatcher for Portland PD before she, and her husband, Al Johnson, moved to Fairfield in 2002 to be closer to her mother. At this point, Mrs. Johnson began working for Freestone County, serving in the same capacity, under the leadership of Sheriff Ralph Billings. “Denise was a very detailed person, and she was good at anything she set her mind to,” explains Mr. Johnson. “She loved her work, even thought it was very stressful sometimes.” In 2009, Sheriff Don Anderson, who was serving in the position of Chief Deputy at the time, got together with Heart of Texas Council of Governments’ 911 Coordinator Kristine Hill, and 911 Mapping Director Sarah Wines, to nominate Mrs. Johnson as the 9-1-1 Silent Hero of the Year. Mrs. Johnson was chosen to receive this prestigious award, but unfortunately, she passed away before it could be presented to her. On Thanksgiving weekend of 2009, Mrs. Johnson was travelling home from Christmas shopping in Hillsboro with her mother, Mary Greagrey, and sister, Donna Wilson. Six miles outside of Coolidge on Highway 171, a woman passing an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone hit their vehicle head-on, killing Mrs. Johnson and her sister. In the wake of this tragedy and the family’s mourning period, the award was quietly given to Mrs. Johnson’s daughters. The family was so honored and proud that Mrs. Johnson had been recognized for her years of hard work and dedication to law enforcement and emergency management, that they had her headstone engraved with the 911 Silent Hero of the Year emblem. This year, as the tides turn once again at the Freestone County Sheriff’s office, past Sherriff Ralph Billings, current Sheriff Don Anderson, and Sheriff-Elect Jeremy Shipley officially presented the award to Mrs. Johnson’s family. “This is a proud day for our family,” says Mr. Johnson. “Denise would be so honored and excited about this award. We are very happy to accept this on her behalf!”