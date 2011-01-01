The annual event was hosted by Chamber members, along with the able-bodied assistance of City of Fairfield.



A huge red and white tent was erected by city workers so that event-goers could enjoy the activities without getting soaked.



--Community volunteer Bettye Trask recited the Christmas story as children gathered around.



--Young and old enjoyed a petting zoo that included rabbits, baby chicks, goats, sheep and donkeys.



--Artists lent their hand at painting faces for all the kiddos.



--Tall nutcrackers smiled and saluted, as folks pulled out their phones to snap pictures.



Santa Claus took time to speak with the children and listen to their Christmas wishes. He posed for pictures, as well, as the kids climbed up into his red sleigh, parked conveniently under the tent.



The final events of the yuletide evening included Christmas carols and a Nativity Scene, performed by members of River of Life Family Worship Center of Fairfield.



Then, came the official lighting of the community Christmas tree.



The beautiful lights of the Christmas season may be enjoyed throughout the month of December on the square.



(Photos by Karen Leidy)

Getting a pat on the back from the big guy in red, City of Fairfield’s Park Supervisor Jerry Hughes (left) and Mayor Roy Hill (right) give a “thumbs up” to everyone who help organize and set up the annual Christmas event. (Photo submitted)