|Publisher's Desk: Friendships Between Astronauts and a Builder
|Written by Karen Leidy
FRANK MARSTERS, JR. (third from the left) at the WX Ranch hosting astronauts and his subcontractors who performed the construction on the “Astronauts Camphouse.” John Glenn, Jr. and his son, David, are pictured on the far right…
The town of Fairfield, Texas was abuzz in 1963 in hopes of catching a glimpse of the most famous man on the planet earth, astronaut John Glenn. The men enjoying down home country cooking with camaraderie are (l-r) astronaut Scott Carpenter, H. Neil Bass, Astronaut John Glenn, and Majorie Bass serving up the vittles. Opening Deer Season, November, 1963.
In Remembrance of John H. Glenn, Jr.
It began in 1958, in a quaint neighborhood called Timber Cove, oftentimes referred to as the Astronauts’ Beverly Hills, when and where two couples met: Christine and Frank Marsters (custom home builder) and Annie and John Glenn (Mercury Astronaut), to discuss the design and construction of the Glenn’s family home.
Scott W. Marsters, Sr.
John and his wife of 73 years, Annie, exuded happiness in this 1958 iconic photograph.
Col. John H. Glenn, Jr.
Astronaut John Glenn (third from left) with the original Mercury astronauts when they were publicly announced, in 1959.
