FRANK MARSTERS, JR. (third from the left) at the WX Ranch hosting astronauts and his subcontractors who performed the construction on the “Astronauts Camphouse.” John Glenn, Jr. and his son, David, are pictured on the far right… The town of Fairfield, Texas was abuzz in 1963 in hopes of catching a glimpse of the most famous man on the planet earth, astronaut John Glenn. The men enjoying down home country cooking with camaraderie are (l-r) astronaut Scott Carpenter, H. Neil Bass, Astronaut John Glenn, and Majorie Bass serving up the vittles. Opening Deer Season, November, 1963.

In Remembrance of John H. Glenn, Jr. It began in 1958, in a quaint neighborhood called Timber Cove, oftentimes referred to as the Astronauts’ Beverly Hills, when and where two couples met: Christine and Frank Marsters (custom home builder) and Annie and John Glenn (Mercury Astronaut), to discuss the design and construction of the Glenn’s family home.

Thereafter, the friendships grew and from that relationship, Glenn was invited as an honored guest of Fairfield, Texas when, in November 1963, he and Mercury Astronaut, Scott Carpenter, adventured to the WX Ranch for the first of several hunting trips. Mr. Marsters, being the consummate host, built the “Astronaut Camphouse” to accommodate one of the greatest and most famous men that ever lived, Col. John H. Glenn, Jr. It was a remarkable time.

With the passing of Col. Glenn, all the Original Mercury Astronauts are now gone.

It’s been memorialized, Glenn’s orbital space flight on February 20, 1962, and widely heralded as “the most famous American ride since Paul Revere.” We shall always remember the seven original astronauts of the Mercury Space Program and the wonder of the history made.

With all due reverence, “Godspeed, John Glenn.” Scott W. Marsters, Sr.

Publisher John and his wife of 73 years, Annie, exuded happiness in this 1958 iconic photograph. Col. John H. Glenn, Jr.

Orbit shot of Friendship 7,

taken on February 20, 1962. Astronaut John Glenn (third from left) with the original Mercury astronauts when they were publicly announced, in 1959.