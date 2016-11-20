This cattle trailer was recently recovered with the assistance of Freestone County Constables… “I AM VERY APPRECIATIVE OF THE CONSTABLES’ HARD WORK,” says W.F. (Red) Kitchen (middle), as he takes home a cattle trailer that had gone missing. He was especially approving of the constant communication with Bill Madding (right) who was always quick to update Mr. Kitchens on the investigation. Constable Buck Bonner (left) of Precinct 1 recovered the 24 ft. trailer on Sunday, November 20, 2016. Assisting in the recovery of Mr. Kitchen’s cattle trailer were Houston County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Cattle Ranger Brent Mast. Also gone missing at the same time were 12 head of cattle with the Bar L brand (located on the left side). Anyone with information on the missing cattle is asked to contact Texas Constables Buck Bonner or Bill Madding at 903-879-0015 or 903-391-9663. (Photo by Karen Leidy)