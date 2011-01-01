Wortham Volunteer Firefighters received an early Christmas present from Atmos Energy… The Wortham Volunteer Fire Department recently received a donation from ATMOS Energy last Monday Night. In addition they presented a natural gas pipeline safety training to the Fire Department members.

The Wortham Fire department would like to thank Atmos Energy for their support. The money will be used to help pay for the purchase of portable communication radios installed in several of the WVFD vehicles.

Wortham Fire Department members appreciate all the donations we have received from companies and business and individuals alike . The support they have given helps our personnel respond to the emergencies we face with better equipment and training which makes everything a lot safer for all involved.