Teague City Park is the place to be this year with their first “Light Up The Park” light show… Christmas spirit is glowing bright in Teague as the City Park’s first annual Light Up the Park light show lit up the night Thursday, December 8, 2016.

Thanks to the generous donation of Christmas lights, decorations, and inflatables gifted to the city by Sherri and Charles Gregory, and the volunteer efforts of several businesses and individuals, Teague now has a beautiful light show, free of charge, to get citizens into the Christmas spirit. Mr. Gregory took to Facebook (Teague and Surrounding Area Watch and Events) to thank all those who helped to make the City Park’s first light show a success. “Regarding the Teague Christmas Park, I also have to thank 2 more people who were very helpful in setting the park up, Mr. Thomas and Matt Stentz (the dog catcher), both city Employees; Daniel Sanjoa for making the electronic box, and now as a final thank you, I would like to thank all the people and businesses who decorated trees, Debbie and Sandy, The Girls of City Hall, Burns Insurance, Pharmacy Plus, Jakari Banks, Chadus Garage, Carter Enterprises (Subway and Pizza Hut), LaDonna’s Yoakum Place, Teague Nursing Home, Cubs Den, Case (Jr. Police Officer), Bowers Funeral Home, and of course the Teague Police Department for continued security. Thanks to all and a Merry Christmas from all of us!” Mr. Gregory shared with The “Times” that he looks forward to an even brighter light show next Christmas. The park will be lit each evening until December 31st from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For Christmas music, be sure to tune your car radios to FM 107.7. (Photos by Megan Hempel)