True Vine DOXA Center helps spread holiday cheer at weekend toy giveaway… ABOVE: COMMUNITY MEMBERS GATHER at True Vine DOXA Center to celebrate Christmas and to support a local family with gifts for their children. Joining the celebration are (left to right) Constable Elect, Pam Brackens, Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, FCSO Deputy, Pastor Mike Daniels, FCSO Deputy, District Attorney Elect, Brian Evans, Pastor Robert Smith, and Minister Dexter Barnes. True Vine DOXA Center of Fairfield held its 6th Annual Christmas Program and Gift Presentation on Sunday, December 18, 2016. Recipients of the special Christmas Gift Presentation this year was the Neptune family of Fairfield. This special family was selected because Lexi, one of their four children, is fighting brain cancer. Minister Dexter Barnes, the church and its members, with assistance from Freestone Credit Union, Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, District Attorney Elect Brian Evans, and Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, made it possible to present a bag of 12 gifts each to all four of the Neptune children; Adam, Aiden, Alexis (Lexi), and Anah. “It’s all just so overwhelming,” says Mrs. Neptune. “But in a good way. The outpouring of love and support from this community since the very beginning means so much to me and my family. We can’t begin to thank you all!” “It’s not about giving toys, but rather a way to reach out to children to teach them about the love of Christ,” explains Barnes. “I want to thank everyone who donated and made it possible to pull this off again this year.” During the Christmas Program, church members and guests were treated to scripture from DeAnne Harris of Fairfield Credit Union, prayer from Sheriff Shipley, music by the Praise Team and Youth Choir, dancing from the Youth Dancers, the Gospel presented by River of Life’s Pastor Robert Smith, and other special words from Pastor Mike Daniels and wife, Navlet, Minister Dorsey, and Michael Daniels, Jr. and wife, Fran. In addition to the celebration, the church provided a wonderful breakfast and lunch to everyone in attendance. MEMBERS OF THE YOUTH DANCE TEAM perform a liturgical dance as part of the Christmas Program at True Vine DOXA Center of Fairfield. SHERIFF JEREMY SHIPLEY introduces himself to young members of the church during the meet and greet portion of the Christmas Program. ACCEPTING GIFTS ON BEHALF OF the Neptune family is Aaron Neptune (right) holding Anah with Aiden by his side. Presenting the gifts are (l-r) Minister Dexter Barnes, Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, and District Attorney Elect Brian Evans. CO-PASTOR NAVLET DANIELS introduces the True Vine DOXA Center Praise Team during the 6th Annual Christmas Program.