Community pulls together to provide wheelchair ramp for local youth… ABOVE: A big smile from a happy 4th grader is perhaps one of the best Christmas presents for the Cunningham family this year. Spearheaded by Steve Grecu (third from the right), this group has been building ramps for those in need for the past two years. This “Christmas” Ramp for James (J.J.) Cunningham, Jr. was the first ramp project entirely funded by donations from the local community. The bright young man is joined by his teacher, Shirley Lott (far right), his sister, Jamie, and his mom, Gail (holding her granddaughter, Savanna). Not pictured, but also assisting with construction, are Dad, Jimmy Cunningham, and siblings, Abbie, Justin and Tiffany Gray. Merry Christmas! “The community really came together to raise funds for this. It’s very encouraging,” says Steve Grecu, the driving force behind last weekend’s Christmas Ramp project.

At least six churches were represented, along with several businesses, in donating funds and completing the work on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

Ace Hardware provided lumber at cost, according to Grecu, who says many businesses in Fairfield also had collection jars for their customers to give toward the effort.

“This is the first ramp we’ve built, completely funded by our community,” he relates.

An active member of First United Methodist Church, Grecu and his wife, Danielle, has been building ramps in Freestone County for the past two years.

Their group partnered with the Texas Ramps Project, a nonprofit from Dallas that builds free wheelchair ramps for elderly and disabled people, who might not afford them otherwise.

According to Grecu, Texas Ramps project has built more than 10,000 ramps all across the state and, for the last two years, has covered the cost of building ramps in Freestone County.

“It was time for us to step up,” Grecu says, adding that the funds for this project came in very quickly.

This ramp was built for Fairfield 4th grader, James “J.J.” Cunningham, Jr.

“He is the most incredible child,” says Shirley Lott, who serves as his homebound teacher. She describes how J.J. brings an insightful artistic talent to his school projects.

Making some fast circles at the top of the ramp landing, J.J. lives with the challenges of Muscular Dystrophy.

Recently, he received a new, remote controlled wheelchair to aid in mobility. His mother, Gail, says their old ramp wasn’t as safe, now that J.J. was able to move around much faster.

While the family had plans to replace the old ramp, with the assistance of Grecu’s crew, they were able to get it done within four hours – and, just in time for Christmas.

A big thank you goes to everyone who donated their time and gave money to support the effort.

Local churches represented include First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, River of Life Family Worship and Fairfield Church of Christ.

It you would like to help with the next Ramp Project, talk to Steve Grecu or contact the First United Methodist Church in Fairfield, Texas.



