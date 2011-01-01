The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announces the winners of their Christmas Decorating Contest… ABOVE: FIRST PLACE WINNER goes to Lindy and Perry Neill. Congratulations! The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s decorating contest results are in. Be sure to check out these beautiful displays before the Season is over.

In the residential category, First Place goes to Lindy and Perry Neill at 502 PR 1280, Second Place to Jason Schick located at 523 Pecan, and Third Place to Alicia and Joseph Berger at 401 PR 1280.

Store Front category winners are: Creations Flowers & Gifts and Texas Outfitters Emporium – Tied for First, Brenda’s Closet in Second Place, and taking Third Place is Randall’s Barber Shop.

Congratulations to all the winners! SECOND PLACE WINNER is Jason Schick. THIRD PLACE WINNER is Alicia and Joseph Berger