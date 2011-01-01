|Holiday Contest Winners Announced: Fairfield Chamber Tour of Lights
The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announces the winners of their Christmas Decorating Contest…
ABOVE: FIRST PLACE WINNER goes to Lindy and Perry Neill. Congratulations!
The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s decorating contest results are in. Be sure to check out these beautiful displays before the Season is over.
SECOND PLACE WINNER is Jason Schick.
THIRD PLACE WINNER is Alicia and Joseph Berger