"There's going to be some change in 2017," states new Sheriff Jeremy Shipley during a recent Commissioners' Court. "I will attempt to fix many issues with this department, but the one thing I cannot fix or change myself is the manpower issue without your assistance."

Sheriff Shipley has requested that he be allowed to restructure the payroll scale and ranking positions for the entire Sheriff’s Office and Jail using the already established budget.

Currently, there are issues with some employees making more money than their supervisors; some employees are working an extra six hours per week without pay; and the departments are short one jailer and one dispatcher.

Sheriff Shipley proposes the following changes to help alleviate these problems:

--As L.J. McAdams, former Jail Administrator, has been transferred to the position of Jailer, Sheriff Shipley proposes that John Ashley be hired into that spot. This change saves money with the lower pay with the position transfer.

--Currently two employees are making $42 thousand, which is more than current Lieutenant Aldridge makes. Sheriff Shipley suggests that Lieutenant Aldridge’s salary be changed from $41 thousand to $42 thousand; and the two employees be put in the rank of Sergeant, making $38 thousand.

Both employees have been made aware of the possible change, and while they don’t want to see a cut in their pay, they do understand and agree that changes need to be made to the current system.

--As for Deputies, it was proposed to change the starting wage to $18 per hour, up from $15, to help combat the issue of each Deputy working six hours per week without any pay or compensation.

--The Jail Commission recommends having at least 14 jailers on staff, but the County has only allowed for 13 positions. Sheriff Shipley asked for permission to add a 14th jailer, stating that the extra employee will greatly help with the comp-time issues at the jail. Jailers starting pay is $26 thousand annually.

--In the 911 Dispatching Office, Sheriff Shipley requested an eighth position to help combat comp-time issues, as well as fulfilling the need to have two dispatchers on duty at all times. He also wants to implement a ranking system here as well. New hires in dispatching currently start at $26 thousand.

--Courthouse Security falls under the Sheriff’s Office and Shipley wants to hire someone who will be on location from the time doors open until they close, as per the recommendation of Jail Standards. This position would be paid $33 thousand.

--Sheriff Shipley also requested that the Health and Safety Officer be put under the Sheriff’s Department so that records can be maintained as Deputies work closely with this office. He wants to make the pay rate $34 thousand, but it is currently set at $39 thousand.

“I’m asking you to trust me, believe in me, and help me change the issues we have in this Sheriff’s Office” says Shipley. “I will not jeopardize my integrity by seeing money we do not need, employees that are not necessary, or by lying to you to get what I want from you. I’m asking you to allow me to restructure this office so that no one makes more than their supervisor and to help fix these issues so that we won’t have these same problems again in the future.”

During his report to Commissioners, Sheriff Shipley made note of the following:

--Devin Mallory has been hired into the position of Chief Deputy. He will begin on January 3, 2017.

--The Health Services Department of Jail Standards requires the kitchen to have a specific hand washing station that is used for nothing else. This will require a third sink to be added to the jail’s kitchen. “We have no choice,” says Sheriff Shipley. “This is something we must do. I am getting some prices together at this time.”

--Health Service also advised that Jailers must be certified in Food Management in order to supervise the kitchen. Currently there is only one who is certified. At least two more will be certified soon to meet that standard.

--Electrical issues this past week at the jail were caused by the generator that will not work below 40-degrees Fahrenheit. A regulator for the generator is needed to fix the problem.

--After the first of the year, the Jail will be able to house 10 more inmates, allowing the jail to save about $380 per day in fees paid to Limestone County for housing inmates.

Also at this meeting, Commissioners voted to leave the Burn Ban off at this time, approved minutes from their previous meeting, approved budget transfers and amendments, paid bills, accepted reports from various County departments, and reviewed payroll.

The next Commissioners Court is scheduled for January 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. following the swearing in of newly elected County Officials at 9:00 a.m.



