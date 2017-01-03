New Year means New Faces in Freestone County, as elected officials take their oath of office…

Elected officials take their oath of office on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 before starting their first day of work. Conducting the ceremony was 87th District Judge Deborah Oakes Evans (second from left), who also swore in her son, Brian Evans, as County Attorney. Elected officials include (left-right): County Commissioner – Pct. 3 Mike Daniels, Sr.; Judge Evans, County Commissioner – Pct. 1 Andy Bonner, Constable – Pct. 4 Wade Harrison, County Tax Assessor Collector Lisa Foree, County Attorney Brian Evans, Constable – Pct. 3 Pamela Brackens, Constable – Pct. 2 Lynn Clary, and Constable – Pct. 1 Buck Bonner. Sheriff Jeremy Shipley was sworn in, but had to step out for an active shooter situation in Wortham, which started as a store robbery in Mexia. Stay tuned for details next week. (Photo by Nicole Schaefer)