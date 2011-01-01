Starting out of their home back in 1996, Cheryl and David Evans are proud to show off their new location, a building they own, located on Highway 84, just east of the Fairfield city limits.

David relates the encouragement he received from both his pastor and one of his friends, Alan Coleman. “I wanted to go into construction,” he says. “Alan said, ‘Do what you’re good at.’”

Emergency Medical Resources (EMR) provides work place training. This includes such things as construction safety, office safety, first aid and CPR.

According to Cheryl, they also offer drug and alcohol screening.

The couple is enjoying their new building, constructed with the design assistance of Coleman. According to David, owning their own place is a welcome change, after twenties years of leasing office space.

In addition to the new office, the Evans’ also celebrated their acquisition of a new company: Resolutions, a medically supervised weight loss program.

Clients receive support with their weight loss goals, including a physical, nutrition counseling and B12 injections.

According to Cheryl, the new company has a Physician Assistant and a Medical Assistant on staff.

For those who have made new resolutions for the year, Resolutions can assist you along the way.

Visit the Evans’ at EMR and Resolutions at their office at 1530 E. Commerce Street. Or, give them a call at 903-389-7922.

Pictured above (left-right): Cheryl Evans (owner – Resolutions and EMR), Lisa Schick – Chamber Admin. Asst., Lea Anne Somerville – Chamber Ambassador (Fairfield Homes & Land and Willow Basket Bread Company), Courtney Haby (Resolutions), Gail Farish – Chamber Vice-Chair (Creations Flowers & Gifts), Alan Coleman, David Evans (owner – Resolutions and EMR), Patty Pratt – Chamber Board (Freestone Historical Museum), Brenda Finley – Chamber Ambassador (Brenda’s Closet), Lisa Henderson, Nicole Ballard – Chamber Board (Rachel Anderson Real Estate), Brenda Pate – Chamber Director, and Rashad Evans. Stop by for a visit at their new location on Hwy 84 just east of the Fairfield city limits.

Showing off their new building are EMR Health & Safety owners, David Evans (far left) and his wife, Cheryl (far right, holding scissors). “We were tired of paying rent,” declares David, with a smile. The new location also houses their new business, Resolutions, a medically supervised weight loss program. (Photos by Karen Leidy)