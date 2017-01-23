Megan Martin presents the Freestone County Sheriff’s office with a life-saving donation… ABOVE: ACCEPTING A GENEROUS DONATION of specialized vest plates from Teague High School Senior, Megan Martin (center) are (l-r): Sergeant Scott Shaw, Deputy Kristy Lawrence, Chief Deputy Devin Mowrey, Deputy Jack Wright, Lieutenant Clay Aldrich, Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, Deputy Preston Cordova, and Deputy Travis Martin. (Photo by Nicole Schaefer) SHERIFF JEREMY SHIPLEY THANKS Megan Martin for her donation of specialized vest plates to every full-time peace officer in Freestone County as Chief Deputy Devin Mowrey (far left) and Deputy Preston Cordova (middle, back) look on. Present, but not pictured are Sergeant Scott Shaw, Deputy Kristy Lawrence, Deputy Jack Wright, Lieutenant Clay Aldrich, and Deputy Travis Martin. “These plates could potentially save the life of one of our very own one day, and for that reason alone, I consider you a hero to all our law enforcement in Freestone County; and I love you for it,” says Sheriff Jeremy Shipley as he accepts ballistic plates for officers’ safety vests from Megan Martin on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Megan is a seventeen year old Teague High School senior and the daughter of Dottie and Travis Martin.

She has worked hard to raise money to supply these special plates, designed to stop rifle and other high powered rounds, with a go-fund-me page called ‘Love of Law Enforcement.’ Monies raised came from a rifle raffle, bake sales, and numerous donations.

Megan was able to raise enough to supply every single full-time peace officer in Freestone County with two plates, one for the front, and the other for the back. Cost for the plates per vest is $550.00; and Megan was able to purchase a total of 96 plates.

Officers with Teague PD and Fairfield ISD were presented their vests on Friday, January 20th. Officers with Fairfield PD, Wortham PD, and area Game Wardens will receive their plates later this week.

Sheriff Jeremy Shipley thanked Megan by saying:

On behalf of the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, I want to thank Megan Martin for the efforts she put forth in order to not only organize, but successfully fulfill her goal of out-fitting all full time peace officers in Freestone County with new ballistic plates.

Megan’s efforts in raising the funds was a selfless and loving act that went above and beyond in assisting in the protection of our men and women in uniform.

These plates could potentially save the life of one of our very own one day, and for that reason alone, I consider her a hero to all our law enforcement in Freestone County.

I would also like to thank all those who donated or contributed financially to this cause and assisted Megan in her efforts.

We are part of a great country, a great community, and the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office appreciates this fact every day.



