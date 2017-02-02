Fairfield High School athletes sign letters of intent… Six athletes from Fairfield High School signed with the college of their choice during a ceremony held Thursday, February 2, 2017 in front of classmates, teammates, coaches, parents and family. They include (left-right): Jacob Gomez, Arron Pfleeger, Tarrance Rischer, Akeen Jackson, Chloe Wilson and Hunter Haynes. National Signing Day saw six Fairfield High School athletes sign letters of intent to continue their sports careers on the college level.

Jacob Gomez will play Football for Knox College. This young man was named to the 2nd Team All-District as Offensive Tackle. He is the son of Stacy and Jesus Gomez.

Arron Pfleeger will play Football for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. During his high school career, Arron was named to the 2nd Team All-District as a Defensive End. He is the son of Carrie and Ralph Pfleeger and Lauri Bradley.

Tarrance Rischer will also play Football for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He earned the distinction of Outstanding Defensive Lineman District 9-4A. Tarrance is the son of Olympia McElroy and Tarrance Rischer, Sr.

Akeem Jackson is the third FHS athlete to sign for Football with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. During his high school career, this athlete was named 1st Team All-District Outside Linebacker / 2nd Team All-District Running Back. Akeem is the son of Michelle Johnson.

Chloe Wilson will move on to Trinity Valley Community College as a Sports Trainer. She is the daughter of Steve Wilson.

Hunter Haynes also signed a letter of intent to Trinity Valley Community College as a Sports Trainer. He is the son of Francine and Matt Haynes.

Congratulations to each of these student athletes for their achievements, and a big hand goes to their hard-working coaches. Signing for a full athletic scholarship to Cisco College is FHS Senior Cali Gawryszewski, who will graduate to play volleyball for the Cisco Wranglers.

Looking on with pride are her parents, Tammy and Bryan Gawryszewski, along with FHS Head Volleyball Coach Dennis Johnson and Cisco Head Volleyball Coach Susan Moore.

During her high school career, Cali was named District Defensive MVP for 2015 and 2016, as well as Super Centex Honorable Mention. She was also named to Academic All-State in 2016 and the FCA Victory Bowl of 2017.

Cali served as both Volleyball and Cheer Captain.

This outstanding student athlete has served as President of the Student Council, Senior Class Treasurer, and the National Beta Club Secretary.

In addition, Cali plays club volleyball for NRG 18s in Mansfield.

Cali plans to major in Kinesiology with future plans to become a Physical Therapist.



