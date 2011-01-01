Colton Harvell of Fairfield takes the field with college football players at AT&T Stadium…

Twenty-four of the brightest stars of college football participated in this year’s State Farm All-Star Football Challenge at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on January 29-30, 2017. Be The Match® kids (in blue) served as team Co-Captains, including Fairfield’s own Colton Harvell (on the left) with his little brother, Caiden, proudly wearing his Dallas Cowboys tshirt. Among those competing include Back Row (l-r): #16 C.J. Beathard - Iowa, #96 Vincent Taylor – Oklahoma State, #6 Quincy Wilson – Florida, #8 Trevor Knight – Texas A&M, #91 Charles Harris – Missouri, #7 Hassan Reddick – Temple, #32 Samaje Perine – Oklahoma and #1 Anthony Walker, Jr. – Northwestern. Front row is #5 Pat Mahomes – Texas Tech. (Submitted) A 12-year-old student from Fairfield took to the field with the big boys during the 2017 19th Annual State Farm All-Star Football Challenge at AT&T Staduim in Arlington last month. Colton Harvell joined the event with the Be The Match® organization. He served as Co-Captain of Team SEC along with Landon Collins of the New York Giants. Be The Match ®, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP), has managed the largest and most diverse marrow registry in the world for the past 25 years. They work every day to save lives through transplant. “Colton has been blessed with so many wonderful people since his bone marrow transplant and his fight with cancer,” says his grandmother, Jonna Bartlett. The All-Star Football Challenge is a skill based event that, this year, featured 24 of college football's brightest stars divided into six teams based on their college conference. The conferences represented are the ACC, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12, the SEC, and four of the best players outside of the Power Five called the "Wild Card" team. Individual events included: the State Farm QB Accuracy Competition, the PlayStation Hands Competition, the Be The Match Lineman Strength Challenge and the Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course. The players then competed as teams in the State Farm Team Competition. Making up Colton’s SEC team were Trevor Knight (QB) of Texas A&M, Charles Harris (DE) of Missouri, Montravius Adams (DT) of Auburn and Quincy Wilson (CB) of Florida. Colton invited his little brother, Caiden, to be a part of the All-Star Challenge with him. They loved it, says his grandmother. “[Colton] continues to get better each and every day and wants to express his thankfulness to the Freestone Cancer Support Group and his teachers,” says Bartlett. Colton also thanks “Granny” Jo Turner for her love, gifts and being such a big part of his life. The program aired this past Friday, Feb. 3, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The event will have encore airings on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET on April 8 and on ESPN2 at noon ET on April 23. For more information on the 2017 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge, like our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/AllStarFootball) and follow us on Twitter (@AllStarFBall) and Instagram (@AllStarFball). For information on Be The Match organization, visit online at BeTheMatch.org NFL players served as Co-Captains of their teams, along with Be The Match® kids (in blue) Jude Cobler, Colton Harvell and Gabriel Espino. Sharing a moment with the boys are Luke Keuchly (LB) of the Caronlina Panthers and Josh Norman (CB) of the Washington Redskins. Enjoying the action on the field are Colton Harvell of Fairfield and his little brother, Caiden, along with (left-right): Montravius Adams (DT) of Auburn, Budda Baker (S) of Washington and Charles Harris (DE) of Missouri.