Streetman breaks ground on new rural health clinic… BREAKING GROUND ON THE NEW Parkview Rural Health Clinic in Streetman are (left to right): Mirenda Harris - Grant Works, Inc; Steve Rossiaky - RN with Parkview; Brian Davis - Streetman Fire Chief; Austin Wratchford – COO of Parkview; Kim Cravey – Parkview Clinic Assistant Director; Jill Ferguson – Parkview Clinic Director; Mayor Johnny Robinson; Belinda Gideon – Streetman Postmaster; Harold Housley – VP of Institutional Advancement & Operations at Navarro College; Heather Marfell – City Clerk; Matt Marfell – Assistant Fire Chief; Carlile Pond – CEO of GCP Construction; Chief Kelly Butler – Wortham/Streetman PD; Chris Svatek – Operations Manager with GCP Construction; and Wade Harrison – Constable, Pct. #4. The City of Streetman is finally seeing plans for a new Parkview Rural Health Clinic come to fruition. After much paperwork and planning, the City broke ground for the clinic on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

The much needed health facility will be located on the northwest corner of Houston St. and Hubbard Street (Highway 75), and dirt work has already begun.

The City has worked closely with Mirenda Harris, Program Manager & Client Relations Consultant of Grantworks, Inc. to take care of all the necessary paperwork and planning involved in receiving the $350,000 grant for constructing the new 2,500 square foot clinic.

Bryan Wyatt with KSA Engineering assisted with the architectural aspect of this project; and GCP Contractors of Needville, Texas will be constructing the building.

Plans are to have the clinic up and running by the first of the year 2018, if not sooner. Starting with two days per week, the clinic will add more days to the schedule as necessity demands.

Also in the works for Streetman is the repair of the City’s waste water treatment facility.

“We have had many issues and break downs recently,” says Mayor Johnny Robinson about the waste water plant. “Grantworks has also approved us for a $300,000 grant; and we will hopefully be able to put out for bids in about a month or so.”

In addition to these two major projects, Streetman is currently in discussions with Winkler Water Supply to finalize a contract that will benefit both entities.

Winkler Water Supply is in need of selling some of its water supply while the City of Streetman needs a water source to supply water to the outermost edges of the City limits, along Interstate 45.

“The goal is that if we have water supplied to that area, we will have more businesses willing to come to town that will help Streetman grow,” explains Mayor Robinson.

Mayor Robinson and City Commissioners are continually working to grow and expand the City of Streetman for the betterment of the community. LOOKING OVER PROJECT BLUEPRINTS for the new Parkview Rural Health Clinic is Carlile Pond – Owner CEO of GCP Construction (left) with his Operations Manager, Chris Svatek.