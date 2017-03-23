Update on Fairfield’s proposed splash pad… The proposed Fairfield Splash Pad, if the City is successfull in securing State funding, will draw attention from families traveling through town on Highway 84. (Architect rendition, as submitted for a Non-Urban Outdoor Grant through TPWD) “This is a really big thing for Fairfield, if we are fortunate enough to get it,” says City Administrator Jeff Looney, concerning the City’s application for a matching grant to fund a Splash Pad.

Residents helped plan the proposed project during a Public Meeting last August.

If built, the Splash Pad will include areas for both toddlers and teens.

One of the exciting features is the Superwave, a tall structure that rains water down at intervals.

One of the nicest features, according to Looney, is a sitting wall where parents can get their feet wet while watching the kids play.

The City Administrator would like to an educational aspect, perhaps on the sitting wall, which could include information about water recycling.

The proposed site for this project is the north end of the Kiddie Park on Highway 84.

Estimated at $500,000 to construct, the proposed project would also include much needed restrooms.

Fairfield is going up against 35 applicants for a Non-Urban Outdoor Grant through the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD), according to Roxane Eley – Senior Grants Coordinator.

According to Eley, the applications go through extensive review, which includes such things as technical requirements and environmental concerns. Each proposal is scored on several different items, and then ranked in priority according to each total score.

Their recommendations will be posted online by March 15th, with final decisions made by the TPWD Commission on March 23, 2017.

“We go down the priority list until we run out of money,” says Eley.

As of press time, at least two private entities have made a commitment to assist in matching possible grants to raise funds for the Splash Pad project. Several others are looking to donate, as well.

City Administrator Looney states that the Council whole heartedly supports the project. “They know people want it,” he says. Showing the features of a Splash Pad project proposed for the Fairfield City Administrator Jeff Looney. The City will know next month, if they are successfully in winning a matching grant to fund the project.