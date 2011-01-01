Medical Center Joins Chamber of Commerce PDF  ICON_SEP Print ICON_SEP  E-mail
Freestone Medical Center joins the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce…

  

 

 

 

 

 

CELEBRATING THEIR NEW MEMBERSHIP of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is Freestone Medical Center. Participating in the ribbon cutting are (l-r) Patricia Pratt – Freestone Co. Historical Museum Curator and Chamber Board; Brenda Pate – Chamber Executive Director; Brenda Noland – LVN; Dr. Darryl G White, MD, FAAFP – Family Medicine; Carol Moller – MA; Dr. Brett McFadden – Hospitalist Group Lead; Joyce Knox – HIM Director, Stace Holland – CEO; Joseph Berger, III, DO – Family Medicine; Rachel Middlebrook – Executive Administrative Assistant/HR Manager; Kourtnee Awalt – LVN; Gail Farish – Creations Flowers & Gifts and Chamber Vice-Chair; Ron Hunt – CFO; Sharon Farmer – MA; Andy Awalt – Fairfield Hospital Board Member & Freestone County Title; Lisa Horton – RN; Dr. Mary Elias Sorial, DO – Family & Preventative Medicine; Janna Gunter – Creations Flowers & Gifts; Josh Bayless – NAPA Auto & Chamber Chairman.
 