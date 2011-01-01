Celebrate FFA Week with Freestone County’s future farmers… The National FFA Organization is an integral part of agricultural education by helping make classroom instruction come to life through realistic, hands-on applications. FFA members embrace concepts taught in agricultural classrooms nationwide, build valuable skills through hands-on experiential learning and each year demonstrate their proficiencies in competitions that showcase real-world agricultural skills.

Today’s FFA has evolved in response to expanded opportunities available in agriculture and its need to hire skilled and competent employees for 235 unique careers. The organization also helps students prepare for careers in business, marketing, science, communications, education, horticulture, production, natural resources, forestry and many other diverse fields.

The agricultural education program provides a well-rounded, practical approach to learning through three components: classroom education, hands-on supervised agricultural career experiences and FFA, which provides leadership opportunities and tests students’ agricultural skills.