Wortham’s Junior Varsity Bulldogs named District Champions… ABOVE: WORTHAM JV BULLDOGS ARE DISTRICT CHAMPS! The JV Bulldogs finished the season with an overall record of 13-3 and 9-1 in district play. The Bulldogs are coached by Peter Reese. (Photo by Dee Ann Allen) Wortham advanced to the postseason and took on district champion Crawford last Monday in Robinson 62-28.· The Lady Bulldogs led at the end of the first period and the Lady Pirates took over and held the lead at the half.· Cece Villa hit a pair of three pointers and Crawford went on a 20-4 run to close out the win.

Hallie Fautt led the Lady Bulldog attack with 14 points. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TEAGUE LADY LIONS for capturing the Bi-District title by defeating Blooming Grove 53-39 last week. Great job! (Photos by Monte Calame) The Teague Lady Lions have advanced to the regional quarterfinal round and are one win away from the regional tournament at Midway.

The defeated the Blooming Grove Lady Lions 53-39 in the bi-district round. They met in the finals of the Kiwanis Classic in Corsicana early in the season and Teague got a slim win. The teams met again, this time at Corsicana High School and Cady Drake hit a couple of three pointers in the first quarter and led 28-17 at intermission. Destanee Roblow had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the second half and the Lady Lions pulled away for the opening round win.

Teague went to Waco and the campus of McLennan Community College to take on the Jarrell Lady Cougars. Roblow had her second double double of the playoffs with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the 75-65 win. KaDaja Nickleberry led the way with 31 points and hit 13 of her 17 free throws. Lady Lions in action against Blooming Grove.