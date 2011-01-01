|Exciting Area Basketball Playoff Action
|Written by Scott Batts
Wortham’s Junior Varsity Bulldogs named District Champions…
ABOVE: WORTHAM JV BULLDOGS ARE DISTRICT CHAMPS! The JV Bulldogs finished the season with an overall record of 13-3 and 9-1 in district play. The Bulldogs are coached by Peter Reese. (Photo by Dee Ann Allen)
Wortham advanced to the postseason and took on district champion Crawford last Monday in Robinson 62-28.· The Lady Bulldogs led at the end of the first period and the Lady Pirates took over and held the lead at the half.· Cece Villa hit a pair of three pointers and Crawford went on a 20-4 run to close out the win.
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TEAGUE LADY LIONS for capturing the Bi-District title by defeating Blooming Grove 53-39 last week. Great job! (Photos by Monte Calame)
The Teague Lady Lions have advanced to the regional quarterfinal round and are one win away from the regional tournament at Midway.
Lady Lions in action against Blooming Grove.