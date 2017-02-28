Long-time employee of the City of Fairfield, Gary Crook, receives a grand send-off as he officially enters retirement… ABOVE: COWORKERS, PAST AND PRESENT gather to say ‘farewell’ as Gary Crook (5th from left) celebrates his retirement. With him are (l-r) Vic Rutherford, Wilmer “Bubba” Taylor, Ronald “Shorty” Corley, Collin Puckett, Randy Measles, Donna Bulger, Clyde Woods, Shane Reves, Debbie Nesbitt, Juan Ramirez, Albert Gallegos, Roger Reeves, Jeff Looney, Becky Boyd, and James Jones. “This is an important step in your life,” says City of Fairfield Public Works Director, Clyde Woods, to Gary Crook during his retirement party. “We have spent the past 7 years working together. Thank you for everything you have taught me over the years. You are a true friend; and you will be missed.”

Long-time City of Fairfield employee, Gary Crook, has officially retired as of February 28, 2017 after almost 33-years of service to the community.

Gary began working for the City of Fairfield on June 1, 1984; and at that time was employed as a City Worker in the Public Works Department. He retired as Street Supervisor.

City personnel, Mayor Roy Hill, and members of the City Council gathered on Friday, February 24 to celebrate Crook’s dedication and hard work for the City.

A fish-fry lunch prepared by Waterworks Tapping Service, one of many vendors the City uses, was served to Gary, members of his family, and City employees.

During this lunch, Gary was presented with a desk-clock from the City; a Henry Lever Action 4570 Yellow Boy Rifle from City employee’s, past and present; a desk lamp made from an old water meter made by Admin Assistant Misty Richardson; and other various gifts from friends and family.

Kind words were spoken about Gary by many in attendance; mostly thanking him for everything he has done for the City, teaching the job, and being a great guy with a sweet and loving heart.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to call my friends and family,” says Gary. “I’m just a phone call away. I love you all and consider you my family. You all know where I live, so don’t be strangers. And I’m sure you’ll see me around the barn from time to time. Thank you all so much for being here for me!”

“It’s been a rough year for our dad and this family,” says Gary’s oldest daughter, April Kortis. “But we are happy for him, so proud of him. We admire him for who he is; and we are so lucky to have him.”

As many of our readers know, Gary lost his loving wife April this past September, so it has been a tough time for him and the family; but he is thankful to all his friends at the City for helping him pull through the past several months.

Gary and April met during high school and married in December of 1973. Together they had three girls; April Kortis, Tammy Moore, and Gari Jo Emmons.

In addition to his three daughters, Gary has seven grandchildren: Carla Shamblin, Madison Shamblin, Sidne Kortis, Hanna Kortis, Ashley Barrett, Karen Moore, and Ryan Emmons. His two son-in-laws are Daryl Kortis and Ricky Moore.

Following the lunch, a cake and punch reception was open to members of the public. Many City residents and County officials stopped by to congratulate Gary on his retirement and thank him for a job well done.

The cake, made by Nicole Hughes of Momma Cakes was an adorable city scene depicting roads with pot holes and tractors doing work on the roads.

Congratulations Gary! A FEW OF GARY’S GIRLS celebrate his retirement with during a reception held for him on Friday, February 24, 2017. They are (l-r) daughter Tammy Moore, granddaughter Carla Shamblin, Gary, daughter April Kortis, granddaughter Ashley Barrett, sister Sandra Long, and (kneeling) granddaughter Karen Moore. GARY’S PRIDE AND JOY, grandson Ryan Emmons, congratulates him on his retirement. FELLOW EMPLOYEES, FAMILY, AND FRIENDS, presented Gary with a Henry Lever Action 4570 Yellow Boy Rifle.