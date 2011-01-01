Wortham Bulldog Band competed in the UIL Solo and Ensemble contest… WORTHAM BULLDOG BAND competed in the UIL Solo and Ensemble contest at University High School on Saturday, February 25th. They received ten 1st division medals and had two soloist and two ensembles advance to compete at the State UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest in May. Congratulations to the following students: Skylar Potter - advancing to state in Solo and ensemble; Garrett Covey - advancing to state in Solo; Maura Batts - advancing to state in two ensembles; Jessica Buchanan - advancing to state in two ensembles; Faythe Hutson - advancing to state in ensemble; Samantha Lee - advancing to state in ensemble; and Johan Carranza - 1st division medalist. (Photo by Marc Nichelson)