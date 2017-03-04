Five Medal, Two Head to State in Powerlifting PDF  ICON_SEP Print ICON_SEP  E-mail
Written by Submitted   
DATE_FORMAT_LC2
banner_sports_fhs_powerlifting_030817 FHS Lady Eagles powerlifting team competed at Regional competition this past weekend…

  

 

 

 

sports_fhs_powerlifting_haley_walls_1st_030817

The Fairfield Lady Eagles Powerlifting Team competed in the Regional Competition on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at FHS; and took home several top prizes.

sports_fhs_powerlifting_jamie_wilkinson_1st_pic2_030817


Taking First Place and State Qualifier in her weight class is senior Haley Walls.

sports_fhs_weightlifting_madi_isaacs_3rd_030817

Also winning First Place and State Qualifier, as well as Outstanding Squat, and Outstanding Bench in her weight class is junior Jamie Wilkinson.

sports_fhs_powerlifting_bethany_pruitt_5th_030817

Freshman Madi Isaacs won Third Place and is a State Alternate; junior Sarah Richmond took Fifth Place I her weight class; and senior Bethany Pruitt won Fifth Place in her weight class.
Also participating in this competition are Freshmen – Bailey Jones, Charity Starr, and Tylie Bruce; Sophomores – Ashlyn Garcia and Edith Cockerell; Juniors – Leticia Chavez and Madi Hagler; and Senior – Chloe Wilson.

sports_fhs_powerlifting_sarah_richmond_5th_030817

Congratulations to these girls; and Good Luck at State!

Photos submitted by Shae Garcia.
 