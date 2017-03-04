|Five Medal, Two Head to State in Powerlifting
|Written by Submitted
FHS Lady Eagles powerlifting team competed at Regional competition this past weekend…
The Fairfield Lady Eagles Powerlifting Team competed in the Regional Competition on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at FHS; and took home several top prizes.
Also winning First Place and State Qualifier, as well as Outstanding Squat, and Outstanding Bench in her weight class is junior Jamie Wilkinson.
Freshman Madi Isaacs won Third Place and is a State Alternate; junior Sarah Richmond took Fifth Place I her weight class; and senior Bethany Pruitt won Fifth Place in her weight class.
Congratulations to these girls; and Good Luck at State!
Photos submitted by Shae Garcia.