The Fairfield Lady Eagles Powerlifting Team competed in the Regional Competition on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at FHS; and took home several top prizes.



Taking First Place and State Qualifier in her weight class is senior Haley Walls.

Also winning First Place and State Qualifier, as well as Outstanding Squat, and Outstanding Bench in her weight class is junior Jamie Wilkinson.

Freshman Madi Isaacs won Third Place and is a State Alternate; junior Sarah Richmond took Fifth Place I her weight class; and senior Bethany Pruitt won Fifth Place in her weight class.

Also participating in this competition are Freshmen – Bailey Jones, Charity Starr, and Tylie Bruce; Sophomores – Ashlyn Garcia and Edith Cockerell; Juniors – Leticia Chavez and Madi Hagler; and Senior – Chloe Wilson.

Congratulations to these girls; and Good Luck at State!

Photos submitted by Shae Garcia.